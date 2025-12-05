England World Cup quiz: How well do you know the Three Lions?

Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley question England's place as second favourites in the bookmakers' odds to win the 2026 World Cup. (1:33)

ESPN FC crew not having England as second favourites to win World Cup (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

When England take to the pitches of North America at next summer's World Cup, they will be asking for their fans to be right behind them.

It's been a long and painful journey to this point since England's previous -- and only -- World Cup triumph. You know them all: The "The Hand of God" in 1986. Gazza's tears at Italia '90. The failed Golden Generation in 2006. Gareth Southgate's nearly men in 2018.

But how well do you remember it all?

Find out with ESPN's England football quiz, putting your knowlegde of the Three Lions to the test.