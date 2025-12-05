Roy Keane blasts 'desperate' Man United after West Ham draw

Craig Burley and the ESPN FC crew discuss why Ruben Amorims results need to improve for him to keep his job as Manchester United manager. (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Roy Keane has made a scathing assessment of Manchester United's recent performances, calling their recent showings "desperate" while adding that they looked "frightened" in their draw against West Ham United on Thursday.

United looked set to take all three points at Old Trafford through Diogo Dalot's second-half goal but Soungoutou Magassa's late strike means they remain with just one win in their last five matches.

"After they get the goal, you are playing against a team in the bottom three, they take their foot off the gas," Keane said on Sky Sports.

"Take nothing away from West Ham and they just about deserved the equaliser.

"Same old problems. The last three or four games, that sums them up. Not quite doing enough.

"Where is the frustration with this group of players? I've watched the games closely, the lack of quality and intensity. They got two goals against Palace but they defended like a pub team. There is expectation at this club, you have to deal with that."

Manchester United fell to eighth in the league after the draw to West Ham. Getty

Keane's fellow pundit and former teammate Gary Neville echoed similar sentiments in his analysis of United's draw.

"I don't get it, I don't get the lack of urgency, and the lack of intensity. I don't get the slow play. I don't get the lack of risk in the game," he said.

- Amorim 'frustrated, angry' after Man United give up late lead

- Man United must improve if they want Champions League place

"Ruben Amorim told us he wanted more intensity from the very beginning. Now I suspect, he's not going back into the changing room saying 'guys, play slowly tonight'. He's saying 'let's get the ball moving quicker, let's run forward, let's play with real threat and vigour.'

"It doesn't transpire out on the pitch, so I don't know, why does that happen? I've got no understanding.