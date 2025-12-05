2026 World Cup draw: Who could Republic of Ireland play?

Open Extended Reactions

Troy Parrott led the Republic of Ireland to the 2026 World Cup play-offs. Getty

The Republic of Ireland know who will await them if they qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Should they progress through the playoffs, Ireland will enter Group A alongside Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.

But Ireland must first emerge victorious from a playoff pathway which involves Denmark, Czech Republic and North Macedonia.

Why don't we know the full schedule?

We now know who could be in the Republic of Ireland's group -- but we won't know where and when their games are until Saturday.

That's because the full schedule reveal is set for Saturday, with FIFA presenting a live broadcast from 5 p.m. GMT.

This "allocation process," per FIFA, "aims to ensure the best possible conditions for all teams and spectators" and enables fans "to watch their teams play live across different time zones."

In practice, that means FIFA will place group-stage matches in the most suitable location based on time zones, of which there are four across the 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The only exceptions to this are the host nations' groups -- A (Mexico), B (Canada) and D (USA). We already know where the stadiums for those matches, but kickoff times will still be announced on Saturday.

What is the World Cup format and schedule?

The 2026 World Cup -- expanded from 32 teams to 48 -- will feature 12 groups of four, with 42 teams drawn on Friday. Twenty-two more nations are headed to playoffs which will determine the final six spots in March.

There will be 104 games, instead of 64, in the World Cup running from June 11 through to July 19 at 16 venues throughout North America. Seventy-eight games will be at 11 NFL stadiums, including all from the quarterfinals on, and 13 each in Mexico and Canada. The final is at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where there will be a halftime show for the first time.

In addition to 12 group winners and second-place nations, eight third-place teams advance to a new round of 32. The World Cup winner will play eight games.