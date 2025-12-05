2026 World Cup draw: Who could Northern Ireland and Wales play?

Open Extended Reactions

Northern Ireland and Wales have learned what awaits them if they qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

They will enter Group B at the World Cup alongside Canada, Qatar and Switzerland if they qualify.

Northern Ireland and Wales are involved in the same playoff pathway to qualify for North America next year, meaning they cannot both progress to the World Cup.

In the playoffs, Northern Ireland first play away in Italy while Wales face Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The winners then meet for a place in Group B at the World Cup.

Wales and Northern Ireland must first progress through the play-offs before qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

However, they have been drawn in the same pathway so they cannot both feature in North America next summer.

Northern Ireland must win away in Bergamo, against Italy on March 26. Wales will host Bosnia and Herzegovina on the same date.

The winners of those matches will then meet in a one-off match (hosted by the winner of Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina) five days later, with the winner qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Why don't we know the full schedule?

We now know who could be in Wales or Northern Ireland's group -- but we won't know where and when their games are until Saturday.

That's because the full schedule reveal is set for Saturday Dec. 6, with FIFA presenting a live broadcast from 5 p.m. GMT.

This "allocation process," per FIFA, "aims to ensure the best possible conditions for all teams and spectators" and enables fans "to watch their teams play live across different time zones."

In practice, that means FIFA will place group-stage matches in the most suitable location based on time zones, of which there are four across the 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The only exceptions to this are the host nations' groups -- A (Mexico), B (Canada) and D (USA). We already know where the stadiums for those matches, but kickoff times will still be announced on Saturday.

What is the World Cup format and schedule?

The 2026 World Cup has been expanded from 32 teams to 48. It will feature 12 groups of four, with 42 teams drawn on Friday.

Twenty-two more nations (including Northern Ireland and Wales) are headed to playoffs which will determine the final six spots in March.

There will be 104 games, instead of 64, in the World Cup running from June 11 through to July 19 at 16 venues throughout North America. Seventy-eight games will be at 11 NFL stadiums, including all from the quarterfinals on, and 13 each in Mexico and Canada. The final is at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where there will be a halftime show for the first time.

In addition to 12 group winners and second-place nations, eight third-place teams advance to a new round of 32. The World Cup winner will play eight games.