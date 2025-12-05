England 2026 World Cup draw: Three Lions face Croatia, Panama, Ghana

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he wants England to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup under Thomas Tuchel. (1:35)

England have been drawn into Group L for next summer's 2026 World Cup alongside Croatia, Panama and Ghana.

Friday's draw in Washington D.C. confirmed that Thomas Tuchel's side will open their tournament with a tough test against Croatia on June 17 in either Dallas, Texas or Toronto, Ontario.

It will be a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semifinal, where Croatia broke English hearts in extra-time.

From there, England will face Ghana on June 23 in Boston or Toronto.

Their final group game will then see England face Panama on June 27 in New Jersey or Philadelphia.

The World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, gets under way on June 11 with the final being held at MetLife Stadium on July 26.

Why don't we know England's full schedule?

We now know who's in England's group -- but we won't know exactly where and when their games are until Saturday.

That's because the full schedule reveal is set for Saturday, with FIFA presenting a live broadcast from 5 p.m. GMT.

This "allocation process," per FIFA, "aims to ensure the best possible conditions for all teams and spectators" and enables fans "to watch their teams play live across different time zones."

In practice, that means FIFA will place group-stage matches in the most suitable location based on time zones, of which there are four across the 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

What is the World Cup format and schedule?

The 2026 World Cup -- expanded from 32 teams to 48 -- will feature 12 groups of four, with 42 teams drawn on Friday. Twenty-two more nations are headed to playoffs which will determine the final six spots in March.

There will be 104 games, instead of 64, in the World Cup running from June 11 through to July 19 at 16 venues throughout North America. Seventy-eight games will be at 11 NFL stadiums, including all from the quarterfinals on, and 13 each in Mexico and Canada. The final is at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where there will be a halftime show for the first time.

In addition to 12 group winners and second-place nations, eight third-place teams advance to a new round of 32. The World Cup winner will play eight games.

England, as one of the four highest-ranked teams, have been rewarded in the draw's new tennis-style seeded bracket, which ensures they will not face Spain, Argentina or France until the semifinals -- provided they all win their respective groups. England and France would be kept apart until the final, in this scenario.