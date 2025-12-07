Arne Slot befuddled by Liverpool's set-piece anguish

Arne Slot insists Liverpool still have the mentality to succeed after conceding late to draw at Leeds United. (0:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted he cannot explain why his side have conceded so many goals from set-pieces this season in the Premier League.

Slot's side let slip a 2-0 lead in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Leeds on Saturday and although they regained the lead late on through Dominik Szoboszlai, Ao Tanaka snatched the hosts a point from a corner deep in added time.

Liverpool have now conceded 10 goals from set-pieces this season -- second only to Nottingham Forest (11) in the top flight -- having let in nine during the whole of the 2024-25 season.

Liverpool conceded a late equaliser against Leeds from a corner. Getty

"I don't think there's any team in the world that can be in a higher league position than we are if you concede 10 set-pieces," Slot said.

"Then it's hardly possible to be in a higher position or having more points than we have if you concede so many of those.

"For me, it's not the set-up, because it's the same set-up as we had last season where we hardly conceded -- or didn't concede at all, in the first half of the season.

"In this set-up there are a lot of similar players that are mainly important. So, tell me what it is. If I tell you now it's bad luck, then you will probably say that's a bit too much after 15 games."

Saturday's set-back has increased the pressure on Slot to fathom how to get the best out his players again.

Liverpool had slumped to six defeats in seven top-flight matches before last weekend's win at West Ham.

- Mohamed Salah slams Liverpool treatment, hints at January exit

- Salah's comments overshadows the issues currently at Liverpool

- Salah interview: How did Liverpool get here?

They followed that up with an unconvincing Anfield draw against surprise package Sunderland in midweek and let slip a 2-0 lead at Elland Road.

But Slot dismissed suggestions his players were proving to be mentally fragile this season.

"I don't feel that," the Dutchman added. "Although it's never nice when you're 2-0 up and you control the game. I think we even had the chance to go 3-0 up with Cody (Gakpo) and a counter.

"It's not even a dangerous situation that leads to a penalty and then if you play at Leeds, or no matter which stadium you play in the Premier League, then there is belief again.

"That belief becomes even stronger if the first chance they have that goes in and it's 2-2, and then I saw mentality -- the mentality to come back.

"Not only mentality but also quality. Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] stepped over the ball... Dom was in the position we wanted him to be in and finished it off.

"[The] referee then came with nine minutes of extra time and in that nine minutes of extra time we conceded (from) a set-piece."