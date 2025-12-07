David Beckham on making MLS history: One of my greatest moments

Shaka Hislop praises Lionel Messi for his contributions during Inter Miami's 3-1 victory vs. Vancouver Whitecaps to be crowned MLS Cup champions. (1:22)

David Beckham said becoming the first person to win the MLS Cup as both a player and an owner was one of the "greatest moments" of his heralded career after Inter Miami's victory on Saturday.

Inter Miami beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday to claim a first-ever MLS Cup, with star player Lionel Messi notching a pair of assists.

As a player, Beckham won the MLS Cup with LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012 and he has now made history, being one of Inter Miami's co-owners.

"It has to be one of the greatest moments in my career to have won it as a player and now to have won it as an owner," Beckham told The Athletic.

With the score tied at 1-1, Messi set up Rodrigo De Paul after dispossessing Andrés Cubas and slipping his fellow Argentinian through on goal.

Victory was sealed deep into stoppage time when Messi's delicious volleyed pass allowed Tadeo Allende to race through and spark wild Miami celebrations.

David Beckham celebrates with Lionel Messi on Saturday after the game. Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"One of the things was obviously me going to L.A., but then the next one was me owning the team and my promise to America and to the MLS was to bring the best player, and we brought the best player and now we've had success tonight," Beckham added. "Tonight is just one of those nights that I'll never forget.

"When I first came here almost 20 years ago, I knew that there was going to be a challenge, but in all honesty, I knew the potential [that] America had for this sport.

"I always promised the commissioner that my commitment wasn't just to the Galaxy, it was to improving and making this sport stronger in this country."

The postseason ended with manager Javier Mascherano racing on to the pitch and Beckham celebrating in the ownership box.

"It's the ultimate dream," Beckham said. "To have been able to play our last game in the MLS in our stadium tonight and win the MLS Cup -- you couldn't have written it."