Lionel Messi's soccer career: Stats, accolades, honors

Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in the history of the world's most popular sport. The Argentine superstar has transcended soccer, earning prime real estate on ESPN's list of the greatest athletes of the 21st century.

Being the greatest goal scorer for both Argentina and Barcelona is just one of a laundry list of career accomplishments for Messi. Here's a roundup of some of the many other stats and records in Messi's legendary career.

672 goals for Barcelona (most all-time)

474 LaLiga goals scored (most all-time)

192 LaLiga assists (most all-time)

91 goals in 2012 (Guinness World Record for most official goals in a calendar year)

36 LaLiga hat tricks

17 FIFA FIFPRO World XI appearances

10 LaLiga championships

9 LaLiga Best Player awards

8 Ballon d'Or awards

7 Copa del Rey titles

6 Champions League scoring titles

4 Champions League titles

3 Best FIFA Men's Player awards

3 UEFA Super Cup goals

2 Copa América titles

2 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball awards

1 World Cup title

