Nuri Sahin has been sacked by Borussia Dortmund. Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have sacked head coach Nuri Sahin with the team out of the German Cup and struggling in the Bundesliga.

"Unfortunately, we have not managed to live up to Borussia Dortmund's sporting ambitions this season," Sahin said. "I wish this special club all the best."

The news comes after Dortmund lost 2-1 to Bologna in the Champions League on Tuesday. Dortmund had led but conceded two goals in two minutes to slump to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.

"We value Nuri Sahin and his work very much," Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken said. "We hoped for a long-term collaboration and until the end we had hoped that we could achieve a sporting turnaround together.

"After four defeats in a row, due to only one win in the last nine games and currently tenth in the Bundesliga table, we have unfortunately lost faith in being able to achieve our sporting goals in the current constellation. This decision hurts me personally, but it was unavoidable after the game in Bologna."