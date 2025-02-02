Transfer rumors, news: Villa close to signing Asensio, Rashford

Open Extended Reactions

Unai Emery wants two deals sealed ahead of Deadline Day with Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford potentially headed to Aston Villa, while Juventus are plotting a summer move for Victor Osimhen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain have agreed to terms regarding a move for winger Marco Asensio, reports The Athletic. The 29-year-old is said to be set to travel to England on Sunday to complete a loan move until the end of the season to the Premier League club, who have agreed to cover his salary in full. Sources have told ESPN that Villa are also close to agreeing on a loan deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Manager Unai Emery said after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Wolves that his club will be seeking reinforcements as they chase success in the Champions League.

"We need some players. We need to replace some players who left. Tomorrow and Monday are the last two days [of the window]," Emery said. "I think we'll get some players to help us because we're in the Champions League last 16."

- Juventus are willing to activate the release clause to sign striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli when he returns from Galatasaray in the summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri are believed to have identified the 26-year-old as an ideal candidate to replace Dusan Vlahovic, who they are expecting to part ways with in one of the next two transfer windows. An offer worth €75 million would be required to activate Osimhen's current clause, but the two Serie A clubs are set to discuss the move as sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli explores whether Napoli would be willing to accept a lower offer.

- Borussia Dortmund have made an offer to sign Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. The Bundesliga club are reported to be keen to sign the 21-year-old on loan, and they have included a permanent option clause into their proposal that would enable them the choice to acquire him in the summer for a fee worth €30m. BVB are also said to be still monitoring Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki.

- Negotiations are ongoing between Middlesbrough and Aston Villa to finalise a move for winger Samuel Iling-Junior, according to the Daily Mail. It is reported that the 21-year-old is set to return from his loan at Serie A side Bologna, before undergoing a medical ahead of a switch to the Riverside. Iling-Junior joined the Villans from Juventus in the summer.

- Arsenal target Matheus Cunha has signed a new deal with Wolves, but that won't dissuade suitors from a move next summer. Fabrizio Romano says that 25-year-old has a release clause in his new contract that will become active from June. Cunha has been in impressive form so far this season with 11 goals and four assists in 23 Premier League matches.