Aston Villa are close to agreeing on a loan deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, sources told ESPN.

ESPN reported on Friday that Unai Emery's team had expressed an interest in signing the England international, and it now looks likely that Rashford could join them.

Rashford is set to move to Villa Park until the end of the season. Villa have agreed to cover a substantial part of Rashford's wage, and other performance-related bonuses have been built into the deal.

Marcus Rashford played for Manchester United against Aston Villa under Erik ten Hag in October 2024. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Villa have been looking at options to bolster their attacking line after agreeing to let striker Jhon Durán leave for Al Nassr.

There is also an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

If Villa do not take up their option, Rashford will be expected back at Old Trafford in the summer.

Rashford, 27, is available after being frozen out by United head coach Ruben Amorim.

A source told ESPN that his preference was to move to Barcelona. However, the LaLiga side's financial constraints made a deal complicated.

Borussia Dortmund have also expressed interest in Rashford, but his weekly wage of around £350,000-a-week ($434,000) is proving to be a major stumbling block.