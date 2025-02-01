Open Extended Reactions

Ayden Heaven made his Arsenal debut against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup. Getty

Manchester United have completed the signing of teenage defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal, it was confirmed on Saturday.

The 18-year-old's sole senior appearance for Arsenal came in the Carabao Cup against Preston North End last year.

Heaven has signed a contract that runs through 2029 with an option for an extra year.

"I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I'm grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality," Heaven said.

"There is so much that I want to achieve in the game, I'll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be."

A source has told ESPN that Heaven will be considered as a first-team player at Old Trafford. While he is likely to appear in academy games, the plan is for him to spend the majority of his time training with Ruben Amorim's first-team squad.

Heaven, who spent time with West Ham's academy before moving to Arsenal, is predominantly a left-sided centre-back but can also play in midfield.

He becomes the second Arsenal youth star to move to United, following Chido Obi-Martin, 17, who signed a contract with United in October.

"We are delighted that Ayden has joined Manchester United," United's technical director Jason Wilcox said. "He is already an extremely talented defender who is ready to join our first-team squad in order to maximise his development.

"This club has a phenomenal track record of supporting young players and we believe that Ayden is in the perfect place to reach his excellent potential."