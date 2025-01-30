Gabriele Marcotti believes Omar Marmoush's arrival could mean the end for Jérémy Doku at Manchester City. (2:26)

We're into the final week of the January transfer window, and while the done deals have started getting over the line at an increased rate in recent days, there are surely still many more moves to be completed before the window closes at 11pm GMT on Monday February 3.

African players have been at the heart of some of the biggest transfers of the window so far, with Omar Marmoush commanding January's biggest fee when he joined Manchester City in a £59 million deal from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here's a recap of Africa's biggest talking points of the window so far, and the potential deals that may get over the line in the days to come.

What's happened so far?

The biggest deal of January so far has involved one of Africa's emerging superstars, with Egypt's Marmoush joining City following a scintillating start to the season at Eintracht Frankfurt.

He leaves Germany as the Bundesliga's second highest scorer, behind only Harry Kane, having truly come into his own as one of Europe's most fearsome, rounded attacking players over the last year.

His pace, intelligent movement and finishing ability should make him a natural fit for Pep Guardiola's City - and an immediate upgrade on the likes of Jérémy Doku and Jack Grealish - with Marmoush showcasing some of his qualities during a bright debut against Chelsea on Sunday.

On several occasions he was deemed to have been offside when played through on goal, but his early interplay and understanding with Erling Haaland and, particularly, Phil Foden, bode well as City look to bounce back from their miserable run of form in recent months.

Guardiola's greatest sides have boasted incisive, penetrative, goalscoring widemen - think the likes of Pedro and Riyad Mahrez - and Marmoush should be the latest in a long, long line of talented attackers to thrive under the Spaniard.

At just 25, he will replace Mohamed Salah as the Premier League's preeminent Egyptian player, and should prove to be one of the first new building blocks in Guardiola's latest City rebuild.

Pep Guardiola the manager of Manchester City talks with Omar Marmoush Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Replacing Marmoush at Frankfurt comes 22-year-old Marseille forward Elye Wahi, who was part of France's squad at the summer Olympics but remains eligible for the Ivory Coast.

Of course, the North African leaves big shoes to fill, but Wahi demonstrated during the 22-23 season - with 19 goals in 33 Ligue 1 outings for Montpellier - that he has the quality to thrive in one of Europe's major leagues.

The last 18 months have been less prolific, so he arrives in Germany with a point to prove. If he does this, then Eintracht will be confident that they'll be in line for a profit when the striker does move on to bigger things in two or three years' time.

A fine finisher, Wahi's work-rate and team-centric ethos should help him replace Marmoush, even if he isn't as impactful a dribbler as his predecessor at Deutsche Bank Park.

Elsewhere, another Ivorian - Africa Cup of Nations winner Seko Fofana - returns to France with Stade Resnais after 18 months in Saudi Arabia, and he ought to represent a magnificent acquisition for the Ligue 1 strugglers.

Still in his prime at 29, Fofana proved himself to be one of Africa's finest midfielders during his three years with Lens, and his signing for €20 million represents something of a coup for Rennes.

His international teammate, Emmanuel Agbadou, missed out on the AFCON success last year but will be determined to force his way back into the international reckoning after arriving at Wolves from Stade de Reims in a £16.6m move.

Agbadou, a towering, powerful centre back who was playing for San Pedro in his homeland until five and a half years ago, had an early taste of how tough the Prem can be, conceding six across his first two league games.

Romain Esse (Millwall > Crystal Palace), Brice Samba (Lens > Rennes), Assane Diao (Betis > Como) and Gift Orban (Lyon > Hoffenheim) are some of the other high-profile African movers of the window so far.

Still presumably with much to offer at 32, Wilfried Zaha's arrival in Major League Soccer with Charlotte FC should give the Crystal Palace great a new lease of life after his underwhelming stay at Lyon was terminated prematurely.

play 0:30 Klopp: I hope Salah stays at Liverpool Jürgen Klopp speaks about his hopes of Mohamed Salah extending his contract at Liverpool.

Who could still move?

Of course, the biggest African-transfer talking point of the coming weeks is still likely to be Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future, with no confirmation either of a new contract for the Egypt superstar or a Reds exit at the season's end.

It's been tricky to establish with full certainty whether Salah's well chosen comments to the media have been sincere, and that he's already anticipating his future away from Anfield from June, or whether they're part of a negotiation strategy by a player who's always been acutely aware of the power of perception...and of a good narrative.

"So far? Yes, into the last six months," Salah told Sky Sports earlier this month when asked if the end was nigh for him at Anfield. "There is no progress there, we're far away from any progress, so we just need to wait and see."

The forward's legend status at Liverpool is secure, regardless of whether they clinch the PL title under Arne Slot this season, but as rumours of a move to Al-Hilal or Paris Saint-Germain continue to swirl, supporters on Merseyside will be braced for an update over the days and weeks to come.

Nigeria striker Victor Boniface has been rumoured for a move away from Bayer Leverkusen, ostensibly to Saudi Arabia, but the German club insist he's staying. JÃ¶rg SchÃ¼ler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images

Victor Boniface is the most high-profile African player who appears primed to secure a move before the window closed, with the Nigeria international seemingly coming to the end of his storied spell at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old was a key part of Xabi Alonso's record-breaking double-winning side last season, with Boniface netting 14 goals and being named Bundesliga Rookie of the Season during a genuine breakout campaign.

The striker also made the division's Team of the Season, and has enjoyed a fine end to 2024, navigating controversial celebrations and a car crash to score six in his last 10 league outings.

This may be where it ends for him in Germany, however, with Saudi heavyweights Al Nassr understood to have identified Boniface as their latest marquee signing.

At the time of writing, the deal isn't yet over the line, with Al Nassr still being linked with Aston Villa's Jhon Durán, but with Bayer reportedly having allowed the forward to skip training on Tuesday in order to finalise an exit, Boniface's days on the banks of the Rhine appear numbered.

Another Super Eagle who could be in line for a late transfer window move is Kelechi Iheanacho, whose brief spell in Spain appears set for an imminent end.

The striker only moved to Sevilla from Leicester City in July, but after a testing time in La Liga - he's yet to find the net - a return to England, and to second-tier Watford, is on the cards.

Iheanacho is reportedly set to move to Vicarage Road on loan until the season's end, although don't expect a move for his Sevilla teammate Loïc Badé, with Aston Villa failing to agree terms to bring the Franco-Ivorian defender to the Midlands.

play 2:30 Are Leverkusen waving goodbye to their title defence if Boniface leaves? Alejandro Moreno reacts to Victor Boniface's potential transfer to Al Nassr from Bayer Leverkusen.

Another player tipped for a move to Watford is Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis, who finds himself firmly out of favour at the high-flying Tricky Trees.

Finding himself behind the likes of Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi in Nuno Espirito Santo's pecking order, Dennis hasn't featured since returning to former club Watford on loan during the first half of 2024 and desperately needs to kickstart his career.

There's interest from the second tier, with former club Watford eyeing another loan amidst competition from Sheffield Wednesday. It remains to be seen how much of the player's reported £4million wages either club would be able to pick up.

Also interesting Championship clubs is Ajax striker Chuba Akpom, who scored 11 goals in the Eredivisie last term having netted 28 in 38 for Middlesbrough the season before.

Sunderland has been mooted as one potential destination for the forward, although they may yet face competition from Leicester or Olympique de Marseille.

Anglo-Nigerian wonderkid Carney Chukwuemeka is surely too good to spend the second half of the season twiddling his thumbs in the Chelsea reserves.

The youngster made 23 league appearances over the last two seasons, but the minutes have dried up under Enzo Maresca, with the former Aston Villa wonderkid restricted to the League Cup and Conference League.

FC Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Everton, West Ham United and Juventus could be set to offer Chukwuemeka an escape route from Stamford Bridge, although both prefer a loan while Chelsea are understood to prefer a permanent exit.

Algeria international Said Benrahma has had a tough time at Lyon since signing a year ago, and appears set for a move to Saudi Arabia. Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

As well as the aforementioned Zaha leaving Lyon, another one of his flamboyant teammates - the mercurial Saïd Benrahma - also appears on course to leave OL.

The Algeria international only joined Les Gones a year ago on an initial £5.1 million loan move before being signed permanently for just over £12 million, but he's struggled to build on some early successes in Ligue 1.

Ipswich Town had been linked to the forward, ahead of a potential retune to the Premier League, although in the end, it appears as though Neom SC of Saudi Arabia are in pole position to recruit the playmaker.

It would be lucrative perhaps, but the Saudi second tier is an underwhelming environment for such a talent as Benrahma, who should be in his prime at 29.

His international teammate Rayan Aït-Nouri has also been tipped for a potential January move by the Wolves left back understood to have piqued the interest of new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim.

With Luke Shaw's fitness still a concern, and a lack of credible other left wingback options in the squad, this ought to be a priority position for United's recruiters.

Ait-Nouri, despite his moment of madness (and red card) in the home defeat by Ipswich, has been one of the Old Gold's better performers during a challenging year, and has made a direct contribution (scoring or assisting) 25 percent of the club's goals.

Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon, excellent so far at Brentford this season, has also been named as a potential target to a move to one of the Prem's bigger boys - in this case Arsenal - although the Gunners are leaving it a little late if they're to convince the Bees to part with their chief goal threat before the window closes.

Might Liverpool also be wise to consider an end-of-season swoop for Mbeumo should Salah's departure be confirmed?