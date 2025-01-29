Is Kylian Mbappé's first hat trick for Real Madrid a sign that he is finally settling down at the club? (1:53)

Cristiano Ronaldo might be the GOAT to many fans across the football world, but not everyone in his household agrees, with the Portugal star admitting that his own son prefers Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé.

Ronaldo scored twice in Al Nassr's comfortable Saudi Pro League win at the weekend to move to the top of the division's goal-scoring charts, but that was not enough to impress his 5-year-old, Mateo.

In an excerpt from an upcoming interview with Spanish outlet La Sexta, Ronaldo admitted the France captain has surpassed him in his son's eyes.

"Mateo, he really likes Mbappé," Ronaldo said. "He sometimes tells me: 'Hey dad, Mbappé is better than you,' and I reply by saying: 'No, I am better than him, I have scored more goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé faced off in the quarterfinals at Euro 2024 in Germany. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Mbappé, who is known to have idolised Ronaldo in his youth, has started to emulate some of his feats at the Bernabéu in recent weeks after his high-profile move from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

After his hat trick against Real Valladolid on Saturday, Mbappé now has 15 goals in LaLiga, second in the Pichichi race behind Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski. Ronaldo scored a club-record 450 goals for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2018.

Mbappé has the chance to continue his hot streak later on Wednesday against Brest, while Ronaldo is next in action against Al Raed on Thursday.