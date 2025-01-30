Why Xavi Simons' move to RB Leipzig is a great deal for PSG (0:38)

Netherlands forward Xavi Simons has completed a permanent move to RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Thursday.

Sources have told ESPN the deal is worth in the region of €50 million ($52m) plus significant add-ons.

Simons, 21, had been on loan at Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain since last season. He has signed a contract through to 2027 and the deal could be worth up to €75-80m with add-ons.

Xavi Simons has joined RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by ANP via Getty Images

"I've always said that I feel extremely at home in Leipzig and that I'm honored by the appreciation shown towards me by the club," Simons said in a statement. "

Over the coming weeks and months, I will be able to freely pursue our joint aims of qualifying for the Champions League for the seventh straight season, and of reaching the DFB-Pokal final in Berlin -- those are the only things that matter right now!"

The Dutch international is regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe and has already impressed at Leipzig.

While an ankle injury put him out of action for part of the season, he has scored five goals in 17 games so far this term with four assists.

Simons spent the 2022-23 season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, but has been on loan at Leipzig for the past season and a half.

He has played 24 times for the national team, scoring three goals and registering three assists.