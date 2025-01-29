Open Extended Reactions

Temwa Chawinga enjoyed a stellar debut season in the NWSL with Kansas City Current. William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Current's star striker Temwa Chawinga has penned a three-year contract extension, the NWSL side confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

The extension comes as a reward for the Malawi international's stellar debut campaign in the NWSL, where her record-breaking 20 goals in the 2024 season saw her win the Golden Boot and Most Valuable Player award.

"This year, we hope to bring the trophy home for the fans, for KC," Chawinga said. "My team has been good to me and they treated me well last season. My teammates are kind, my coach is amazing, and my KC community has been incredible. All the support, it feels like home here, that's why I decided to extend my contract with the KC Current."

Chawinga wasn't able to add a winner's medal to her collection last season, with Current losing 3-2 in the playoff semifinal to eventual winners Orlando Pride.

"Securing Temwa's long-term future in Kansas City was a significant priority this offseason," general manager Caitlin Carducci said.

"She had an amazing debut season, but both Temwa and our club feel that we are just getting started in reaching our potential together. We're excited to see her wearing the Current crest for years to come."