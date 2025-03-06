Open Extended Reactions

Football Association (FA) chief executive Mark Bullingham has said Thomas Tuchel has a long list of 55 players under consideration and praised the new England head coach for his "brilliant impact" to date.

Tuchel will name his first squad on March 14 for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia after starting his role as Gareth Southgate's permanent successor on Jan. 1.

The former Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach has been criticised for dividing his time between England and his native Germany but Bullingham confirmed Tuchel is living in London and primarily based at St. George's Park, the FA's national base.

Sources have told ESPN that Tuchel has spoken with a significant number of players to introduce himself and outline his vision for the team, having signed a deal through to next summer's World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking on Thursday at Wembley during the unveiling of the FA's strategic vision for 2024 to 2028, Bullingham said: "Gareth was very, very connected and very smart culturally as well. I think Thomas is the same and he realised early on that you don't build those connections in the six days you get together [during a typical international break], so he's put a lot of effort into that.

Thomas Tuchel is set to take charge of his first England matches later this month. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"I think he's got 55 on this long list and makes sure that he's got a strong connection with them, that they know that he's seen them. It's not only the players in England, it's players playing abroad as well, and I think that that will only stand in a good stead in the long run."

Pushed on whether Tuchel could stay beyond his 18-month contract, Bullingham continued: "I think he always said, I might be here for 10 years, but I'll only ever sign up in two-year cycles effectively.

"And the reason for that is he just wants his sole focus to be on the next tournament and be really single-minded with the players on that, but it's very early to judge, but I can say that he's made a brilliant impact already, so we're very happy with him.

"He's really hit the ground running. I think you've seen him in a number of games. He's also integrated a small number of his sports team he brought with him into SGP. He's been up there a lot and spent a lot of time with people.

"We've already started looking at some of the challenges ahead in terms of America and the different dynamics that that presents in terms of climate, distance, altitude and that type of thing, so, we all want to get the first game and we are looking forward to that, but he's really hit the ground running."

The FA have set themselves targets to win another senior tournament by 2028, continue to work on a game free from discrimination, improve equal opportunities for women and girls and transform facilities by building 300 new 3G pitches and improving 6000 more.

"There's probably seven or eight countries, aren't there, that are going into next year with the ambition to win," Bullingham said. "We're no different.

"I think when we go into the tournament, that's what we should always be aiming for, and we'll do everything we can to try and create the right environment and sport structures to enable them to do that. So yeah, it's really important to us."