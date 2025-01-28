Open Extended Reactions

United States defender Crystal Dunn is free to pursue new opportunities after Gotham FC announced on Tuesday that she would be leaving the club.

"Crystal is an accomplished player who has achieved so much in her career," said Yael Averbuch West, general manager of Gotham FC, in a statement. "We wish her all the best in the next chapter of her career, and we thank her for her contributions to our club."

Dunn, who was born on Long Island, joined the New York, New Jersey NWSL team in December 2023 as a free agent before going on to make 23 appearances across all competitions. She recorded one goal and two assists during her time at Gotham.

Her contract ran through the end of the 2026 season, and it's unclear why her time with the 2023 NWSL champions was cut short.

After the announcement, Dunn posted on social media: "I can't even find the words to express how incredibly sad I am. Though my journey continues elsewhere, I am at least grateful to have played at home in front of my friends and family for even a short while. I'll carry those memories with me always. Thank @cloud9goth and all of the fans for showing up with your energy and unwavering support.

"To my teammates, thank you for your kindness and your encouragement. The city of New York will forever be my home, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. As I turn the page and prepare for a new chapter, I am filled with excitement for what lies ahead."

Dunn previously played for the Washington Spirit (2014-2017), Chelsea (2017-2018), North Carolina Courage (2018-2020) and the Portland Thorns (2020-2023).

Internationally, Dunn has been an integral part of the USWNT's success. Since making her senior team debut on Feb. 13, 2013 against Scotland in a friendly, she has netted 25 goals in 155 appearances for the United States.

Dunn formed part of the triumphant 2019 Women's World Cup squad, won the bronze medal with the team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and most recently helped the Americans secure the gold medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics.