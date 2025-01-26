Open Extended Reactions

It has been coming for some time, but the women's game finally has its first $1 million transfer. United States defender Naomi Girma is now the most expensive player in women's soccer history as her $1.1m move to Chelsea from the San Diego Wave, announced on Sunday, surpassed the previous world record, when Bay FC spent $767,000 to secure the signing of forward Racheal Kundananji from Madrid CFF in February 2024.

Girma, 24, is widely regarded as the world's best centre-back (and finished No. 2 in ESPN's list of the 50 best female players in November), but nobody would have expected a defender to be the one to break the record.

Upon joining, ahead of the game against Arsenal, she told the club website: "I'm so happy and really excited to be here. It doesn't feel real. There are a lot of things about Chelsea that made me want to come here -- the culture, the winning mentality, staff and players. It's a top environment to learn and grow in. Right now, that's what I'm looking to do. It was an easy choice for me."

So, how did this megadeal come about? Tom Hamilton, Emily Keogh and Jeff Carlisle analyse the biggest transfer in women's soccer.

A long-standing interest

Chelsea had long-standing interest in signing Girma, and former Chelsea boss and current USWNT head coach Emma Hayes is on record as saying she is the "best defender I've ever seen." But while the club never made a move while Hayes was in charge, they saw an opportunity to pounce during this window and took it.

Following Kadeisha Buchanan's ACL injury, Chelsea were looking to bolster their resources at centre-back. For a team who are dominating the Women's Super League (WSL) under new boss Sonia Bompastor (with 10 wins and one draw from 11 games -- and a six-point lead at the top of the table) it might seem odd to splash so much money on one player, but Girma is only 24 years old and has the potential to be a cornerstone of this Chelsea team for the next decade, while also stepping in as a long-term replacement for 31-year-old club legend Millie Bright.

The Blues will make Girma one of the highest-paid players in the WSL and that is why they were able to beat competition for her signature from both Arsenal and Lyon. A source told ESPN that one reason Arsenal backed out of the deal was because of her expected wage demands, but the club was also unwilling to break the world record for the transfer fee. Once Chelsea made it clear they could offer her what she wanted, the rest was simple. -- Tom Hamilton

United States defender Naomi Girma became the first player to break the $1 million mark in the women's game. Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

A clear preference amid other offers

Arsenal had also shown a long-standing interest in Girma -- ironically under Jonas Eidevall, who is now the coach of the Wave -- but when it came down to the final stages of negotiations it never truly felt that they were in serious contention. And when the time came for Girma to make a decision, Arsenal were not among the final candidates, despite their desire to strengthen their defensive options.

According to sources close to the situation, Girma had a clear preference for Chelsea as she considered her next move. She engaged in discussions with key figures who could offer insight, including Hayes, to gather opinions about signing with the West London club. And while Arsenal showed interest throughout the process, Girma's inclination toward Chelsea was evident from the start.

However, Lyon were a highly competitive option when they entered the race late on. Known for their storied history in women's football and consistent dominance in Europe (with a record eight UEFA Champions League titles since 2011), the French giants presented an enticing opportunity for Girma to compete at the highest level. With owner Michele Kang's substantial financial backing, Lyon were also well-equipped to handle the significant transfer fee and wage demands associated with acquiring a player of Girma's calibre.

In the end, Lyon and Chelsea made bids of $1.1m to sign her, though according to a source close to the negotiations, both clubs were keen to avoid the deal escalating into a full-scale bidding war.

For Lyon, the pursuit was not just about adding another talented defender to their ranks but also about maintaining their reputation as a powerhouse in women's football and remain competitive in a transfer market that has seen increasing activity in recent years.

Girma, aware of Lyon's winning pedigree and their unwavering commitment to excellence, undoubtedly saw the club as a viable contender for her next chapter. But she ultimately favoured a move to Chelsea. Despite Lyon's best efforts, it was always going to be difficult to compete with the personal connection and alignment that Chelsea offered.

A source said that, above all, Girma was drawn to Chelsea's dynamic and ambitious environment, as well as the opportunity to work under a team with a growing dominance in Europe. It was Chelsea's vision and appeal that aligned more closely with Girma's personal and professional aspirations. And that's why she chose them. -- Emily Keogh

play 1:28 Hamilton: Girma to Chelsea the biggest move in women's football history Tom Hamilton talks about Naomi Girma's expected transfer to Chelsea for a world record transfer fee of over $1m.

Why San Diego couldn't say no

Camille Ashton was brought on board as the Wave's GM in June 2024 and was immediately faced with a tough pill to swallow. Girma, a mainstay in the team since its inaugural season in 2022, wanted out of San Diego. In fact, Girma had wanted to move as far back as a year ago, six months before Ashton's hiring.

If this sequence of events sounds familiar, that's because it is. The word out of San Diego is that Jaedyn Shaw's recent departure -- in her case via a trade to the North Carolina Courage -- followed a similar timeline in terms of communicating her desire to leave and her eventual departure.

That two such prominent players expressed a desire to leave, at minimum, raises eyebrows. The Wave has endured considerable instability over the past six months in the front office, coaching and player ranks. Casey Stoney was fired as manager shortly after Ashton's arrival. Club icon Alex Morgan announced her retirement in September. Then in December, Jill Ellis resigned as president. Amid all this were multiple lawsuits filed against the team by former employees alleging a toxic work environment, followed by a countersuit by Ellis.

However, Ashton insists that none of this had anything to do with Girma's desire to leave San Diego and told ESPN: "Any sort of change that's happened, this desire of [Girma's] predates any of that [upheaval], so it really doesn't have anything to do with it."

But it did leave the Wave in a position where if the right offer came along, it couldn't say no.

STREAM FUTBOL W ON ESPN+ Ali Krieger and Sebastian Salazar debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights from women's soccer in the Americas. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

"I think if somebody does not want to be in the organization, not because of anything bad happening, but just because they're ready for the next chapter or another chapter, I don't think that that's ultimately what's best for the club either to keep them," Ashton said. "We obviously had conversations, and we did our part ... I think you're better off figuring out how to do right by the player, but also it's the right decision for the club at that point."

Girma's desire to move abroad meant the NWSL teams were out, and limited San Diego's options in terms of where the player could land. But there were suitors, and Ashton indicated that it was only in the last couple of weeks that discussions accelerated. As noted already, Lyon came in with a competitive offer to match Chelsea, but Girma made her preference clear.

"Chelsea is where she wants to be," Ashton said. "We also, though, made it clear to [Chelsea] that in order for us to move her we have to make sure that from a business perspective and from a team side that we are getting what we need out of it as well, because she's obviously a big loss. And we were very clear that if that wasn't the case then we don't know if right now would be the window, or if it would be a next window. But [Girma] really wanted to make a move this window, and ultimately we were able to secure a deal that made such sense for the club as well.

Some "back-and-forth" negotiations ensued, but the deal got done. "We landed in a good place that will help the club out as well," Ashton said.

But that may take some time for San Diego fans to see. Two foundational players in Shaw and Girma are gone and replacing them won't be easy. Ashton used the word "rebuild" in describing what has taken place in the Wave organization, both on the field and off it.

With the club now looking to move forward, she added: "It's sort of this opportunity to reshape and to build this new way." -- Jeff Carlisle

Girma is now a Chelsea player. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

A hunger for success

Chelsea have firmly established themselves as the major powerhouse in England, capturing the last five WSL titles under Hayes. And, since Bompastor took over in the summer, the club has continued to thrive, remaining unbeaten in all competitions. The Blues' recent dominance has solidified their reputation as a global force in women's football and their ability to attract some of the world's best players.

Boasting one of the deepest and most talented squads across Europe, Chelsea were already a formidable opponent. However, Girma's addition takes their defence to an entirely new level. Her arrival provides a crucial boost to a backline that has seen stalwart defender Bright in need of a consistent partner at centre-back.

Persistent injuries and departures have disrupted Chelsea's defensive rhythm at times, but Girma's presence offers both stability and world-class quality. With Girma alongside Bright, Chelsea have the potential to establish one of the most impenetrable defensive partnerships in the league, building on an already impressive defensive record that has seen them concede the second-fewest (6) goals this season.

The timing of Girma's arrival could not be better. With Chelsea competing in the latter stages of the Champions League, battling in two domestic cup competitions, and pushing for an unprecedented sixth consecutive WSL title, squad rotation has become increasingly critical.

Girma's versatility, composure and leadership on the pitch will provide Bompastor with yet another world-class option as the season approaches its decisive final six months.

She steps into a team with an unparalleled hunger for success, a squad brimming with talent and an infrastructure built to challenge for every major honour. For Chelsea, it's another statement signing that reinforces their status as one of the premier destinations for elite players. -- Keogh