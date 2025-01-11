Open Extended Reactions

Jaedyn Shaw will not play under new San Diego Wave head coach Jonas Eidevall. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

United States women's national team forward Jaedyn Shaw is set to be traded by the San Diego Wave to the North Carolina Courage for an undisclosed amount of allocation money, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Equalizer was the first to report news of the deal.

The deal will come as a blow to San Diego head coach Jonas Eidevall, who was named to his post earlier this week. But Shaw, 20, had long been seeking a trade, with one source telling ESPN that the request dated back to a year ago.

The move should do plenty to bolster a North Carolina attack in need of more production compared to the top teams in the league, having tallied 34 times in 26 matches. With Brazilian attacker Kerolin returning from injury, and with Shaw's arrival, North Carolina figures to have a much more potent offense in 2025.

Shaw joined the Wave back in 2022, and went on to score 14 goals in 61 league and cup appearances. She was part of San Diego teams that claimed the NWSL Shield in 2023 and the NWSL Challenge Cup in 2024. Shaw was also named to the NWSL Best XI in 2023.

The Frisco, Tex. native has made considerable inroads at international level as well, having scored eight goals in 21 matches following her debut in October of 2023. Shaw was part of the squad that claimed the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic games. She was named U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2022.