In a historic move, Nigeria have named former Mali coach Éric Sékou Chelle as the new manager of the men's senior national team, the Super Eagles announced on Monday.

Sékou Chelle, from Mali, will make history as the first non-Nigerian African to coach the Super Eagles. The 47-year-old came to the attention of Nigerian football fans last year when he led Mali to their first victory over the Super Eagles in 50 years of contests between the sides.

His Mali side defeated Finidi George's Eagles 2-0 in a friendly in March 2024.

A statement from Nigeria Football Federation communications director Ademola Olajire said: "The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has endorsed the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the appointment of Mr. Éric Sékou Chelle as head coach of Nigeria's senior men national football team, Super Eagles.

"His appointment is with immediate effect, and he has the responsibility of guiding the Super Eagles to earn a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, with the next round of matches [Matchdays 5 and 6] taking place in March."

Former Mali coach Eric Sekou Chelle was named the new manager of Nigeria on Monday. Getty Images

Born in Ivory Coast to a French father and a Malian mother, Sékou Chelle holds three nationalities -- Mali, Ivory Coast and France -- and played the majority of his career in France, where he featured for FC Martigues, Valenciennes, Lens, Istres and Chamois Niortais.

He represented Mali at international level, making five appearances for the national team.

His coaching career included spells at GS Consolat, FC Martigues, Boulogne and MC Oran. He was appointed Mali head coach in 2022, and he took them within a minute of a place in the semifinals at the Africa Cup of Nations.

His wards led hosts and eventual winners Ivory Coast for most of the game before conceding an equaliser in the last minute of regulation time, and eventually losing 2-1 after extra-time -- with Chelle's reaction turning into a viral meme.

Sékou Chelle was fired by Mali in June 2024, days after they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Madagascar in a Group I World Cup qualifier in Johannesburg.