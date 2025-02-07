Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has denied that Manchester City's January recruitment drive was motivated by concern within the club that they could be hit with a transfer embargo.

City spent £175 million ($217m) on Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez in the January window -- more than any other Premier League side. It was a departure from their usual cautious approach in the winter window which has seen them decide against making a significant mid-season signing since Aymeric Laporte's arrival from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018.

Guardiola has insisted the January spend was due to the injury problems which have impacted his team in the first half of season. But it has not stopped speculation that City opted to bring in a number of new players because of fears that a transfer embargo could be one of the punishments handed down if the club are found guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

"I do not agree but my words will not convince people that our attributes are just being in a wealthy position," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"In the last five years, we are the last team in the top six for net spend.

"Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, [Manchester] United, Arsenal, Totttenham. Even from Liverpool. The only reason why is because we sell a lot in the last seasons but even with that I know this club, it is always 'just about the money'."

Pep Guardiola has struggled to maintain his side's typically imperious form this season. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The hearing into City's 115 charges for allegedly breaching Premier League financial rules began in September and concluded in December.

If they're found guilty, punishments could range from a fine to a points deduction. Guardiola said he believes a verdict will be delivered in "one month."

"In one month I think there will be a verdict and a sentence and after that we will see my opinion of what happened so far," he said.

"Still, at the end, every club can do whatever they want. Because in the last 10 years we are third [for net-spend], but in the last five, even with what we won, we are behind the top six teams so I'm sorry for the comments and that is why I don't agree."

Meanwhile, Guardiola said he is not planning on having Rodri available again until next season. The midfielder has been out since September with a knee injury, but has been included in City's squad for the Champions League knock-out rounds.

"I would love to arrive in the latter stages of the Champions League and Rodri could help us but in my mind Rodri is for next season," said Guardiola.

"Maybe he comes back earlier, that would be good for us."