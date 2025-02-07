Open Extended Reactions

Savinho has said Manchester City's FA Cup tie against League One side Leyton Orient is a chance to put the heavy defeat to Arsenal behind them.

City lost 5-1 in the Premier League on Sunday after conceding four times in 37 minutes during a chaotic second half at the Emirates Stadium. It was another significant set-back in a season which has become increasingly difficult for Pep Guardiola's team.

Brazil winger Savinho has claimed that Guardiola and the players have had time to "reflect" on the Arsenal game during a rare free week in the schedule and insists they can get back on track when they head to Leyton Orient in the FA cup fourth round on Saturday.

"It's been good to have that free week without a game," Savinho told ESPN. "Obviously it's been a full week, we've all had things to do. It has given us a great opportunity to think about the game last Sunday, to reflect on it.

Savinho applauds the Man City fans after the 5-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

"Of course, [the FA Cup] comes quickly. We're travelling down to London [on Friday] and it's another final for us."

Out of the Carabao Cup, adrift in the Premier League title race and facing a tough Champions League playoff against Real Madrid, the FA Cup represents a chance for City to end the season with some silverware.

They have a good record in the competition under Guardiola, reaching at least the semifinals in each of the last six years. They've lifted the trophy twice under Guardiola -- in 2019 and 2023 -- and were beaten in last season's final by Manchester United.

"Every tournament is a target for me," Savinho said. "Unfortunately, we are out of the Carabao Cup, Spurs knocked us out of that, but we've got to look at every trophy as an objective and this is a great opportunity to progress.

"It's a great opportunity for us, but it's one we have to take because if we don't [beat Leyton Orient] we're out. It's as simple as that. So it's going to be like a final for us. We lose, we have to go home, so hopefully we can put in a good performance, get our confidence back [after the defeat to Arsenal] and go first to the next round."