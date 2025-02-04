Open Extended Reactions

The January transfer window has officially closed and we're sifting through the deals and dollars to assess what every club managed to accomplish in the winter. However, this just brings us all one step closer to the summer window -- which runs from July 1 to Aug. 29 -- which is when teams will make bolder moves and a slew of high-profile free agents could potentially hit the market.

So, let's review which clubs got what they needed -- or didn't -- in the January window, and weigh that against what they'll need to address when the summer window arrives. After all, the time to look ahead to the next slate of moves is now for the top clubs throughout Europe.

Liverpool

Arrivals: FW Kaide Gordon (Norwich City, loan ended)

Notable departures: MF Stefan Bajcetic (Las Palmas, loan), DF Calvin Ramsay (Kilmarnock, loan)

How well did Liverpool meet their transfer needs in January?

If any club could afford not to bolster their squad in the transfer market this month, it's Liverpool.

Arne Slot's side has defied expectations to climb to the summit of the Premier League and Champions League tables and looks in rude health heading into the business end of the campaign. Standing pat and keeping on as the team has been appears to be a winning strategy.

That said, Liverpool could come to regret not making a defensive addition, with injuries to Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konaté at various points over the past few months having raised concerns over depth at the back, while Andy Robertson's erratic form has highlighted the need for a left-back.

The biggest disappointment this month, though, is that Liverpool have been unable to get Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk or Trent Alexander-Arnold signed to new deals. There remains an expectation that Salah and Van Dijk, at least, will commit their futures to Anfield, but the longer these sagas go on, the more unlikely that becomes.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

Much of Liverpool's summer business will hinge on whether their out-of-contract trio signs new deals. As things stand, the Anfield club will have to replace their captain, vice captain and top goal scorer in the one window, and replacing players of that calibre will not come cheap.

Contract impasse aside, however, the most pressing issue in Slot's squad is probably at left-back. Robertson was integral to Liverpool's success under former manager Jurgen Klopp, but has struggled for form this term, while Kostas Tsimikas is not viewed as his long-term successor.

With the jury still out on whether Darwin Núñez has a future on Merseyside and Diogo Jota still plagued by injuries, it would also be shrewd to invest in a first-choice No. 9, though the competition for such a player is likely to be fierce, with many of Europe's top clubs in a similar position.

Defensive midfield was Liverpool's biggest priority last summer, with Liverpool coming close to striking a deal for Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi, who now looks set to join Arsenal at the end of the season. Ryan Gravenberch's emergence as one of the best No. 6's in world football diminishes the need to strengthen in that area of the pitch. However, considering the amount of games Slot's side are likely to play in all competitions next term, bringing in a rotational option would be wise, particularly if Japan international Wataru Endo should leave the club. -- Beth Lindop

Arsenal

Arrivals: None

Notable departures: DF Ayden Heaven (Man United)

play 2:26 Marcotti: Arsenal title hopes rest on Havertz fitness Gabriele Marcotti believes Arsenal's titles hopes are very dependent on keeping Kai Havertz fit for the rest of the season.

How well did Arsenal meet their transfer needs in January?

To be blunt, they didn't meet them at all.

If Arsenal gambled by opting against signing a striker last summer, then choosing not to do so again in January is a brave move to double down given the stakes.

Manchester City's dramatic fall from grace has created an unexpected opportunity to win the Premier League -- a feeling exacerbated by the Gunners' 5-1 win over Pep Guardiola's side on Sunday -- and many wanted Arsenal to risk a signing or two to give them the best shot at glory in the run-in. Two serious injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus prompted Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to publicly change his stance through the course of the window from being open to a new signing to insisting the club were seeking to act with significant urgency.

As it was, the Gunners made a late attempt to pry Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa with a bid that fell considerably short of his valuation. They looked at loan options including a deal for Mathys Tel, but they decided to go with what they have and pursue longer-term targets in the summer. It is a judgment call that may well define their season.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

Arsenal made a head start in their summer planning by advancing a deal to sign Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. That agreement is not finalised, but all signs are that the 26-year-old will move to Emirates Stadium in what represents a significant coup given Liverpool, Manchester City and other major clubs were credited with an interest.

The expected arrival of Zubimendi also eases pressure on the two midfielders who are out of contract at the end of the season. Jorginho is expected to leave and is close to agreeing to move to Brazilian club Flamengo, while it's still unclear whether Thomas Partey will be offered a new deal. The 31-year-old would have to take a pay cut if a fresh contract is forthcoming given that he earns around £250,000 a week.

Of course, the big issue remains around a centre-forward. It would be a surprise if Arsenal pushed again for Watkins -- though the 29-year-old is a Gunners fan and would be open to a move if Villa allowed it -- and more likely they will revert to one of their leading targets.

Arsenal have been tracking Benjamin Sesko since before last summer, when he chose to sign a new contract to stay at Red Bull Leipzig. There is a suggestion he will be allowed to leave this summer for a fee between €70m to €75m. That would be of interest to Arsenal, as would any encouragement Newcastle were willing to offload Alexander Isak.

There are other players in different positions under consideration, too, including Nico Williams at Athletic Bilbao. They will also have a question to answer in goal, with Neto's seasonlong loan as David Raya's backup set to expire. -- James Olley

Chelsea

Arrivals: DF Trevoh Chalobah (Crystal Palace, loan ended)

Notable departures: MF Cesare Casadei (Torino), MF Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund, loan), DF Renato Veiga (Juventus, loan)

play 1:19 Laurens: João Félix hasn't deserved any of his big transfer moves Julien Laurens reacts to João Félix's impending move to AC Milan on loan from Chelsea.

How well did Chelsea meet their transfer needs in January?

Well, their spending had to slow down sometime. Chelsea need further squad reconstruction to become serious Premier League title contenders, but a period of relative calm was inevitable after the outlay of more than £1 billion since the new owners took charge in May 2022.

Recalling Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace was a short-term measure that made sense, and they continued their policy of trying to identify the best future prospects with a deal worth €15m for Saint-Etienne's teenage midfielder Mathis Amougou. Interestingly, the 19-year-old is expected to join up with Chelsea's first-team squad.

Meanwhile, securing exits for fringe players including Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Axel Disasi, in addition to receiving around €15m from Torino for Cesare Casadei, helps give a once-bloated squad a more streamlined feel.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

Given neither Graham Potter nor Mauricio Pochettino lasted more than one full season as manager under Chelsea's owners, the future of Enzo Maresca cannot be guaranteed. A top-five finish, which is likely to be good enough for Champions League qualification, would likely be enough to keep the Italian in the post a while longer.

The Blues' transfer strategy -- signing top young talent on long contracts with incremental incentives built in -- is well established regardless of who the head coach is, but Maresca and his staff will inevitably shape some of Chelsea's thinking this summer. There is a strong suspicion that Chelsea need an upgrade in goal, at centre-back and at centre-forward. It is difficult, although not impossible, to see goalkeeper Robert Sánchez lasting at the club amid persistent external criticism of his decision-making.

play 1:51 Hislop underwhelmed by Chelsea's comeback win over West Ham Shaka Hislop and Mario Melchiot share their frustrations with Chelsea after their comeback win over West Ham in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, the Blues tried late in the summer window to sign Victor Osimhen before he left Napoli for Galatasaray. It might be one they revisit, though they've also tracked Liam Delap at Ipswich Town. Should Ipswich be relegated from the top flight, a deal would become theoretically cheaper and easier to complete.

Benjamin Sesko (Red Bull Leipzig) or Alexander Isak (Newcastle) could also be of interest, while talk of a move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho dominated much of January without ever really going anywhere. Chelsea would also be open to a move for Kobbie Mainoo if United's financial position forced them to offload. -- Olley

Manchester City

Arrivals: MF Nico Gonzalez (FC Porto), FW Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt), DF Abdukodir Khusanov (Lens), DF Vitor Reis (Palmeiras), MF Claudio Echeverri (River Plate)

Notable departures: DF Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan)

play 1:25 Laurens: Man City should've had Nico González in on January 1st Julien Laurens looks at new Manchester City midfielder Nico González and explains why Pep Guardiola needed him a month ago.

How well did Man City meet their transfer needs in January?

City left it late, but they got the central midfielder they wanted in Nico Gonzalez. Losing Rodri has had a major impact on their season and the hope is that Gonzalez can soften the blow until he returns.

Omar Marmoush was also a key signing to replace Julián Álvarez, as City have missed Alvarez's goals since he left for Atletico Madrid last summer. Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis were identified as summer transfer targets, but they've been brought to the club early to help cope with continued injury problems in defence. Rúben Dias and Nathan Aké are still out while John Stones has struggled to stay available.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

City didn't do much transfer business last summer and Guardiola ended up regretting it. They're unlikely to make the same mistake again, and there's a feeling around the club that there could be some major changes to the squad at the end of the season.

The old guard has already started to move out with Kyle Walker's transfer to Milan, and there's the possibility that others could follow. Kevin De Bruyne is out of contract and his future remains up in the air. Ilkay Gündogan could also be leaving just one year after his return from Barcelona.

play 1:49 Why are Man City struggling against bigger teams this season? Julien Laurens believes that Manchester City struggle to play their best football against the big teams this season.

Ultimately, City's strong position in line with PSR (profit and sustainability rules), means they will have money to spend. Check-in calls have been made on Bayern Munich pair Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala: Kimmich is out of contract in the summer and Musiala's deal expires the year after. There's interest in Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso and Atalanta midfielder Éderson.

Like everyone, City are waiting to discover the outcome of the Premier League's case against them for alleged financial regulation breaches, and the punishment -- if any -- may shape what they can do in the summer. The plan right now is to reestablish City as the dominant team in England after a disappointing campaign. -- Rob Dawson

Manchester United

Arrivals: DF Patrick Dorgu (Lecce), DF Ayden Heaven (Arsenal)

Notable departures: FW Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan), FW Antony (Real Betis, loan)

play 2:32 Can Patrick Dorgu help with Man United's system? Luis Miguel Echegaray breaks down Manchester United's most recent signing, Patrick Dorgu, as United continue to struggle with Ruben Amorim's formation changes.

How well did Man United meet their transfer needs in January?

United's priority in the January window was to sign a left wing-back, and they've done that with the €35m arrival of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. It was the position that manager Ruben Amorim was focused on because it helps him implement his 3-4-3 system, and he'll be happy the club got someone over the line.

One issue that has not been addressed, though, is the chronic lack of goals. In fact, Amorim has seen his attacking options diminish with the departures of Antony to Real Betis and Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa. Rashford hasn't played for more than a month, but still has more Premier League goals than Man United forwards Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee this season.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

A lot.

The first thing United need to do is to secure permanent exits for a number of senior players. Victor Lindelöf and Christian Eriksen will leave on free transfers. United also need to get Casemiro and Antony -- as a minimum -- off the books as quickly as possible. The long-term futures of Rashford, Zirkzee and Harry Maguire are also up in the air.

play 2:04 Laurens slams Amorim after another Man United defeat Julien Laurens goes in on Ruben Amorim's decision to play Kobbie Mainoo as a striker following another home defeat for Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace.

You could argue that every area of the squad needs to be strengthened. They are certainly in need of a quality striker, but finances are tight at Old Trafford and high-class goal scorers don't come cheap. There is interest in Viktor Gyökeres at Amorim's former club, Sporting CP, while Jonathan David -- available on a free transfer in the summer -- is a cheaper option.

United are also looking closely at Gyokeres' Sporting teammate Geovany Quenda. There's hope he could be acquired for around €60m, but United are likely to face stiff competition for his signature. Former academy player Angel Gomes is another option. Like his Lille teammate David, he's also out of contract in the summer.

United are planning an overhaul of the squad in the summer -- an effort to give Amorim more of the tools he needs -- as long as their limited budget stretches that far. -- Dawson

Tottenham

Arrivals: GK Antonin Kinsky (Slavia Prague), DF Kevin Danso (Lens), FW Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich, loan)

Notable departures: None

play 1:50 Laurens: Postecoglou changed Tel's mind after initial Spurs rejection Julien Laurens explains how a chat with Ange Postecoglou made Mathys Tel change his mind and accept a loan move to Tottenham.

How well did Tottenham meet their transfer needs in January?

They left it late -- what's new? -- but Tottenham have managed to bolster their squad in a manner that has given manager Ange Postecoglou something to work with.

They almost had to sign Antonin Kinsky given injuries to goalkeepers Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster, but there will be a degree of satisfaction at Spurs that they beat several Premier League clubs in the race to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich, albeit tempered by the fact they compromised on a straight loan with no option having initially pushed for a €60m permanent deal.

Tel gives Postecoglou the attacking option he craved while at the back, while Kevin Danso's arrival from RC Lens helps offset a season-ending injury to defender Radu Dragusin. They wanted more -- failed pursuits for Axel Disasi, who left Aston Villa for Chelsea; Randal Kolo Muani, who joined Juventus from PSG; and Fikayo Tomori, who stayed at AC Milan are evidence of that -- but something is better than the nothing it long appeared was likely.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

A lot will depend on Postecoglou's future. The 59-year-old is under mounting pressure given Spurs are 15th in the Premier League, but the cup competitions offer hope of a first trophy since 2008. He may have to deliver one to save his job.

Either way, the club are likely to strengthen their forward line in the summer, as Tel will return to Bayern while Timo Werner's loan is unlikely to be renewed. Pair that with growing fears that Son Heung-Min may not quite be the all-conquering force he once was, and the need for attacking reinforcements is clear.

play 1:47 Can Tottenham's win against Brentford turn their season around? Janusz Michallik reacts to Tottenham's 2-0 win away at Brentford in the Premier League.

Spurs have an eye on Jack Grealish, though it is unclear whether they would make a move for the England winger should he decide to leave Manchester City. Grealish turns 30 in September and Spurs typically target younger players. They also need a robust defensive midfielder able to give them greater control in matches. Among the defensive options Spurs have scouted are Gonçalo Inacio at Sporting Lisbon.

Rumours also persist about the club being up for sale, and any new owners could of course rip up the rulebook and go for broke. After years of conservatism in the market, many Spurs fans would welcome that. -- Olley

Barcelona

Arrivals: GK Wojciech Szczesny (free agent)

Notable departures: None

How well did Barcelona meet their transfer needs in January?

Barcelona have a relatively settled side at the moment, but in an ideal world, they would have strengthened in some areas during this window. Another forward, preferably someone able to play wide, would have been welcome.

They held talks about a deal for Marcus Rashford, but it wasn't financially viable. Depth is also desired at the full-back positions, but they were never close to recruiting competition for Jules Koundé or Alejandro Balde in part because of the club's ongoing financial limitations.

Instead, they spent January trying to maintain Dani Olmo's and Pau Víctor's registrations in the face of the club's failure to get compliant with LaLiga's financial fair play rules. They eventually did get it done, but only via a temporary order from Spain's sports ministry. They also focused on renewing contracts, with Ronald Araújo, Gavi and Pedri all signing new deals, too. None of them are shiny new signings, but assuring their futures remain at the club was arguably more important than adding more bodies for the sake of it.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

Barça have various needs to address in the summer, some more pressing than others. A forward -- preferably a left winger -- is on the list.

At some point they will also need to explore signing another No. 9 as Robert Lewandowski turns 37 this year. The Polish striker remains in good form, though, scoring 30 goals already this season -- he's also set to play enough games (at least 45 minutes in 55% of Barca's fixtures) to trigger an automatic contract extension until 2026.

Elsewhere, Barça do want to sign a full-back. Either side will do -- or someone who can play right or left -- as they feel Kounde and Balde need more support and more competition. The centre-back situation is also constantly changing. After Araujo's renewal, it is not as clear if they will still go for Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, who is out of contract in the summer. It may depend on the futures of Eric García and Andreas Christensen, but Tah may also have been put off by Araujo's renewal, coupled with the form of Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez.

That leaves the goalkeeper situation, which is a delicate area at Barça at the moment. Iñaki Peña has been cast aside by Hansi Flick for Wojciech Szczesny, who signed through the summer as cover for the injured Marc-André ter Stegen. But how, and when, will Ter Stegen come back? Could Peña feel it's time to move on? Will Szczęsny stick around? If an alternative option comes up and Barça have the finances to pounce, they may well act.

Finally, teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will extend his contract until 2030 at some point soon -- if not before the summer -- and the club also have to try to convince Frenkie de Jong to renew or risk losing him for free in 2026. -- Sam Marsden, Moises Llorens

Real Madrid

Arrivals: None

Notable departures: None

play 1:07 Real Madrid's outlook after 'disappointing' Espanyol loss Gemma Soler breaks down Real Madrid's disappointing defeat and what it means moving forward.

How well did Real Madrid meet their transfer needs in January?

They didn't.

Real Madrid needed to strengthen their defence this window, and after Liverpool rebuffed an early approach to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold this month, they opted not to do so. It means that Lucas Vázquez, a loyal servant who has repeatedly been exposed defensively this season, remains Madrid's only option at right-back.

At centre-back, untimely injuries for Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba this week mean Madrid will go into crunch games like Saturday's Madrid Derby and next week's Champions League playoff first leg with Manchester City fielding a makeshift partnership of midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni and youngster Raúl Asencio.

Madrid's decision to postpone any reinforcements until this summer means they go into a critical phase of the season with an already shaky defence looking weaker than ever. It's quite a gamble.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

The arrival of Alexander-Arnold is still Madrid's top priority, now -- as was their original intention, before Dani Carvajal's long-term injury increased their urgency -- on a free transfer in the summer. The Liverpool lad would be a multipurpose solution for Madrid: providing long-term competition for Carvajal at right-back, and also adding to the team's deep-lying creativity and long-range passing options, which have been lacking since the retirement of Toni Kroos.

Madrid have also been on the lookout for a fourth elite centre-back to complement Rudiger, Alaba and Éder Militão. Asencio, 21, has outperformed expectations since being drafted in, but Madrid may still look to make a signing in the position, with Militao having suffered two consecutive cruciate ligament injuries and Alaba's long-term prospects uncertain having just returned from an ACL himself at 32.

In midfield, the prominence of Dani Ceballos alongside Federico Valverde in recent weeks has highlighted Madrid's need for that kind of tempo-setting, ballplaying central midfielder, too: but perhaps one with a better injury record, and higher ceiling, than Ceballos.

Madrid's other, major preoccupation this summer will be Vinícius Júnior's future. The Ballon d'Or runner-up's contract is up in June 2027. Vinícius entertained interest from the Saudi Pro League last summer, and the Saudis have stayed in touch with his representatives. This summer, the Brazil international will have a big decision to make and if Madrid want to keep him, they'll have to offer him a significant pay raise. -- Alex Kirkland, Rodri Faez

Atletico Madrid

Arrivals: None

Notable departures: MF Arthur Vermeeren (RB Leipzig)

How well did Atletico Madrid meet their transfer needs in January?

Atletico didn't have any urgent needs in this transfer window.

They invested heavily last summer, bringing in Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth, Robin Le Normand and Conor Gallagher, which left them with arguably the most complete, well-rounded squad in LaLiga. As a result, they were never going to be busy in January. Any business would have been contingent on moving a high-earner -- and in particular, injury-hit midfielder Thomas Lemar, who has made just one league appearance this season.

Atletico couldn't drum up any interest in Lemar, and that meant they couldn't seriously look at making a signing, either.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

The top position Atletico would like to strengthen is in central midfield, with the addition of a deep-lying pivot, a creative midfielder, or both. Club captain Koke is being slowly phased out of the team -- seven of his 21 LaLiga appearances this season have come as a substitute -- and while Rodrigo De Paul is having his most consistent campaign yet, and Pablo Barrios is an exciting homegrown talent, they could do with some competition, especially with coach Diego Simeone seeming to prefer Gallagher out wide.

One name mentioned by sources as a priority target is Villarreal's in-demand playmaker Álex Baena, who just turned down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia and has an accessible release clause in his contract. Baena didn't want to leave Villarreal midseason, but he might just be persuaded to join Atletico this summer, having said in December that he would depart for only "a top-10 club in the world." Otherwise, Atletico won't be as active this summer as they were last.

One player to watch is Antoine Griezmann. A superfan of U.S. sports, he's made it clear that he'd like to play in MLS one day; the only question is when. -- Kirkland, Faez

Paris Saint-Germain

Arrivals: FW Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Notable departures: MF Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), MF Cher Ndour (Fiorentina), MF Marco Asensio (Aston Villa, loan), DF Milan Skriniar (Fenerbahce, loan), FW Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus, loan)

play 1:16 Gab & Juls not convinced Kvaratskhelia is a smart signing for PSG Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens question if Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, another winger, is a smart signing for PSG.

How well did PSG meet their transfer needs in January?

PSG did exactly what they wanted and needed. After missing out on the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia last summer, they went back for the Napoli winger and this time managed to recruit him for €65m. He was their priority and really the only player they wanted in this window. They did look at a defender, but decided not to move.

The club's other objective was to reduce their squad in terms of numbers, and they managed to loan out playmaker Marco Asensio (to Aston Villa), defender Milan Skriniar (to Fenerbahçe) and forward Randal Kolo Muani (to Juventus). They also concluded a permanent transfer with RB Leipzig for Xavi Simons -- €50m, plus €30m in bonuses -- which is straight profit considering they got him as a free agent at 16. Overall, a great move toward balancing their books.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

The summer should be very interesting. Manager Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos are hoping this squad reaches new levels in the second half of the season so that they have to make only a couple of adjustments prior to next season. They are convinced that they will be able to keep all their best players -- Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, Vitinha, João Neves, Willian Pacho, Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaïre-Emery and Kvaratskhelia, to name just a few -- and so then they can just focus on strengthening two positions: goalkeeper and centre-back.

In goal, there are doubts over the future of 25-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has blown hot and cold at times since joining the club in July 2021 as a free agent. He wants to stay, but there are no talks about extending his contract after 2027. According to reports, 23-year-old Lucas Chevalier, the very promising Lille No. 1, is a target to replace the Italian.

In central defence, with Marquinhos turning 31 in May and Lucas Beraldo struggling to convince, the Parisians will look at options. At the moment, they have two players on their short list, sources tell ESPN: Ronald Araujo, if Barcelona have to let him go, and Illia Zabarnyi, who is having a great season with Bournemouth. They should have around €150m to spend on enhancing these two positions. -- Julien Laurens

Borussia Dortmund

Arrivals: MF Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea, loan), DF Daniel Svensson (Nordsjaelland, loan), MF Salih Özcan (Wolfsburg, loan ended)

Notable departures: FW Donyell Malen (Aston Villa), FW Sebastien Haller (FC Utrecht, loan)

play 1:28 Why it's time for Gio Reyna and Dortmund to part ways Derek Rae joins "Futbol Americas" to make the case for Gio Reyna leaving Borussia Dortmund to become a regular starter elsewhere.

How well did Borussia Dortmund meet their transfer needs in January?

Dortmund's biggest issue during the January window was the fact that the club only started to be proactive on the market once Niko Kovač was signed, following the sacking of previous manager Nuri Şahin.

At the end of the window, Dortmund made a big push in the transfer market, loaning left-back Daniel Svensson from Nordsjaelland as well as Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea. Chukwuemeka is on loan from Chelsea and could be signed permanently only for a fee close to €50m.

Dortmund also recalled midfielder Salih Özcan from his loan at Wolfsburg, after Felix Nmecha had been diagnosed with a ligament tear. By adding Svensson, Dortmund addressed their shortage of quality full-backs, while Chukwuemeka can be seen as reinforcement for the central midfield just like Özcan.

Dortmund also intended to sign Rayan Cherki as a replacement for Donyell Malen, but the deal ultimately fell through because Lyon rejected Dortmund's deadline day offer. The timing of the offer might have been bad due the club's delayed activity as explained above. Malen, however, was offloaded to Aston Villa for a £21m fee earlier in the window.

It's hard to say whether Dortmund addressed all their needs in January because the overlaying question remains whether the squad is not good enough or the coaching has been responsible for a disappointing campaign.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

Before any future transfers should be made, Dortmund need to decide what kind of club they want to be. They could easily offload Jamie Gittens for a transfer fee beyond €50m, but that would also mean Dortmund lose another talented young player soon after they broke through. Year after year, it seems as if Dortmund lose a few percent of their quality and if that trend continues, the club are in danger of falling well behind Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Even though they have just signed Svensson, Dortmund might have to sign another full-back who can offer them offensive productivity. Moreover, the team are in need of a transition midfielder who can play between the No. 6 and the attacking midfield.

On the other side, the club's higher-ups together with manager Niko Kovač, who has signed a contract until 2026, need to decide who out of the current squad should be moved on. The contracts of Niklas Süle, Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can, Julian Brandt and Pascal Gross run out in 2026. If Dortmund aren't convinced by some of these players, they need to be sold next summer. -- Constantin Eckner

Bayern Munich

Arrivals: GK Jonas Urbig (Cologne)

Notable departures: FW Mathys Tel (Tottenham, loan), FW Nestory Irankunda (Grasshoppers, loan)

play 1:28 What went wrong for Bayern in Champions League defeat? Stewart Robson discusses where Bayern Munich faltered in their 3-0 defeat to Feyenoord.

How well did Bayern Munich meet their transfer needs in January?

As predicted by Bayern Munich's director of sport Max Eberl before the transfer window opened, Bayern remained pretty inactive in January. In fact, the only signings the record German champions made were done to put things in place for the future. Goalkeeper talent Jonas Urbig has joined the club immediately and will get some playing time next season. Meanwhile, 19-year-old midfielder Tom Bischof will come on a free transfer from Hoffenheim after the season.

One talent that has left Bayern is Mathys Tel. Last week, Bayern and Tottenham reached an agreement over a €60m transfer, but Tel did not want to join Spurs at the time. On deadline day, the 19-year-old winger changed his mind and ultimately moved to Tottenham on loan, with an option for the Premier League club to sign him permanently for €55m.

Bayern had hoped to extend the contracts of Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala in January. While some hiccups have prolonged the negotiations, it remains probable that these players will extend their respective deals. Manuel Neuer extended his contract until 2026, apparently agreeing to give up a small portion of next season's games to Urbig.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

Eberl's skills as a dealmaker will be tested this year because he has been asked to reduce the salary budget by €40 million, which would mean the club spends less than €300m on salaries every year. This will even be harder if Kimmich, Davies and Musiala all stay. For instance, the contract that has been proposed to Davies would run until 2030 and have a value of €120m.

To reduce ongoing expenses, Bayern might part ways with veteran squad members like Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman. While Sané's contract runs out at the end of the season, Bayern could find new clubs for Gnabry and Coman and recoup respectable fees.

At the same time, Eberl would have to find one or more replacements especially on the wing, with Dortmund's Gittens and Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku being potential targets. While the transfer fees for both would be high, the salaries should be lower than what Sané or Gnabry commanded in Munich. Also, it is understood that Bayern's interest in Florian Wirtz will be unaffected by any plans to save money as he remains the No. 1 target for Bayern.

Bayern will also be tasked with finding a competitive striker as a backup for Harry Kane. Even though the England skipper is scoring on a weekly basis, he is getting up there in age and a significant injury would leave Bayern in danger. -- Eckner

Bayer Leverkusen

Arrivals: DF Mario Hermoso (Roma, loan), FW Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa, loan)

Notable departures: None

How well did Bayer Leverkusen meet their transfer needs in January?

Leverkusen didn't have to address any pressing needs during the January window and thus remained rather quiet, only loaning defender Mario Hermoso from Roma and attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendía from Aston Villa.

Hermoso has not been brought in as a potential replacement for Jonathan Tah: the German international's contract ends in June, and he will be on his way out at the end of the season. Instead, Leverkusen signed Hermoso on a loan deal to fill Jeanuël Belocian's gap because Belocian has suffered an ACL tear. Buendía, meanwhile, is a temporary replacement for Martin Terrier, who will be out for a while due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen have made progress in negotiations with Wirtz over a potential contract extension until 2028. The sole point of disagreement remains the value of a release clause, with Leverkusen for a fixed transfer fee of €150m; Wirtz's camp would prefer €100m.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

It would help Leverkusen tremendously to reach an agreement with Wirtz until the summer and thereby immediatelyo eliminate most of the rumours regarding their playmaker. Moreover, Leverkusen need to find a viable successor to Tah or add a quality defender to their squad and promote one of their other defenders. Edmond Tapsoba in particular has the makings of a defensive leader.

Moreover, Victor Boniface's future has become uncertain this season -- he was on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, only for the deal to fall through during the January window. If the 24-year-old is determined to leave Leverkusen, the Werkself need to find another high-level striker. It would be unwise for Xabi Alonso & Co. to rely on Patrik Schick given his injury history, even though he has been in peak form this season.

Moreover, Leverkusen will need to evaluate if any of their three loan players -- Hermoso, Buendía and Nordi Mukiele -- could and should be signed on a permanent deal. Mukiele is an interesting option at right-back from a tactical standpoint.

At the same time, the team might be in need of some fresh blood, with a few ageing players possibly declining next season, with 35-year-old goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký and 32-year-old midfielder Jonas Hofmann coming to mind. -- Eckner

AC Milan

Arrivals: FW Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord), DF Kyle Walker (Man City, loan)

Notable departures: DF Davide Calabria (Bologna), FW Álvaro Morata (Galatasaray, loan)

play 2:33 Gomez: Giménez to AC Milan would benefit all parties Herculez Gomez believes an agreement between Feyenoord and AC Milan for Santiago Giménez will benefit all parties involved.

How well did AC Milan meet their transfer needs in January?

The big one, obviously, is the arrival of Santiago Giménez. They were crying out for a top-drawer centre-forward: It may take him some time to settle and at €35m, he represents a commitment, but they have one now. Shifting Álvaro Morata on loan was necessary to keep the books balanced, but in any case, he had developed into more of a No. 10.

Is Kyle Walker an upgrade over Davide Calabria (who joined Bologna) and Emerson Royal at right-back? Maybe, maybe not. Warren Bondo is another dynamic body in midfield, certainly more so than the exiting Ismaël Bennacer.

The gamble is João Félix, who arrives on loan. He's a huge talent who's never quite gotten it together: this has "Uncle" Jorge Mendes' (who also represents coach Sérgio Conceição) fingerprints all over it. It's a weird one too, given his best position are at No. 10 or on the left wing and arguably Milan's two best players -- Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leão -- tend to occupy those roles. Riccardo Sottil is another wide option I guess.

All in all, a lot of wheeling and dealing plus a lot of short-term stuff: other than Gimenez, I don't love any of it.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

That's an open-ended question given so many players are on loan or on short-term deals. And obviously, it's all subordinate to whether Conceição does well enough to stick around as manager. Assuming he does, they will have to make a big call on Felix, since he won't come cheap (in terms of transfer fee and wages). If he turns out to be a dud (again), they'll want to find a viable option on the right wing, or a No. 10 and move Pulisic to the right flank on a permanent basis.

The midfield is pretty settled otherwise, though against teams that park the bus, a deep-lying playmaker type might come in handy. At the back, it's anyone's guess. Theo Hernández is a crap shoot -- a liability and superstar rolled into one -- at left back, while right back remains up in the air.

And then there's central defence: they hope Strahinja Pavlovic and Malick Thiaw play well enough to keep the job, but that's by no means guaranteed. Expect them to move again in the market if either comes up short. -- Gab Marcotti

Inter Milan

Arrivals: DF Nicola Zalewski (Roma, loan)

Notable departures: None

How well did Inter Milan meet their transfer needs in January?

Inter have a deep squad, and they got their contract renewals done, at least for the guys they risk losing -- some of the older ones, like Stefan de Vrij, Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian, they can slow-play. Tajon Buchanan was getting no playing time, so it's good that they sent him on loan to Villarreal; Nicola Zalewski, who arrived on loan from Roma, gives manager Simone Inzaghi yet another wide alternative.

All around, job done.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

They're actually in pretty good shape. They'll want an alternative in goal to Yann Sommer, who turns 37 thi year, but they hope Filip Stankovic (on loan at Venezia) can be that guy. If they don't extend De Vrij's contract, they could probably use another center back though again, they'll see if Tomas Palacios can provide an in-house solution.

Mehdi Taremi divides opinion as a third striker and they'll want a fourth, but they also feel that in the Esposito brothers (Francesco Pio and Sebastiano) and Martín Satriano, they have kids on loan who could make the grade. Otherwise, they'll look to shift one of them and spend on another striker.

All the above, of course, is contingent on them hanging on to their crown jewels (Alessandro Bastoni, Fede Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, Nicolò Barella and Lautaro Martínez). If the right offer comes in, Inter will cave and then they'll have to find a replacement. -- Marcotti

Juventus

Arrivals: DF Alberto Costa (Vitoria de Guimaraes), DF Lloyd Kelly (Newcastle, loan), DF Renato Veiga (Chelsea, loan), FW Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain, loan)

Departures: MF Arthur Melo (Girona, loan), DF Danilo (Flamengo, loan)

How well did Juventus meet their transfer needs in January?

Juve needed bodies at the back and got them in the form of Alberto Costa from Vitoria Guimaraes, Renato Veiga from Chelsea and Lloyd Kelly from Newcastle, the latter two on loan. It's nothing to write home about, but at least Costa is young.

They failed to find a home for Dusan Vlahovic (he had all the leverage anyway) and that could come back to bite them. Either he extends his deal (with a hefty pay cut), or he'll be a year away from free agency in the summer, which isn't great. As for Randall Kolo Muani, they needed another centre-forward, so I guess there's that. I'm just not excited by any of these names: then again, they're on a budget.

What transfer needs must they address in the summer?

A lot, and a lot will depend on whether they want to continue with Thiago Motta at the helm.

Assuming they do, they'll want to address the centre-forward situation. It's hard to see how Vlahovic can stay -- he'll have a year left on his deal at a monster wage -- and they'll have to decide on Kolo Muani, who is on loan from PSG. Either way, they're OK in terms of wingers, but you could see them sacrificing someone like Kenan Yildiz to raise the funds to strengthen elsewhere, especially if Motta stays. They'll also need to add depth in midfield and decide what they want to do with Weston McKennie.

At the back, it will depend on what condition Bremer and Cabal are in when they return from their long injuries. Making Pierre Kalulu's deal permanent is a no-brainer, but Milan may have other ideas. And, of course, we'll see if Veiga and Kelly make the grade. -- Marcotti