Former Nigeria captain Joseph Yobo is confident the stars are aligned for the Super Eagles to become African champions for the fourth time, but warns they must make a good start to the Africa Cup of Nations if they want to go all the way.

Yobo, who led the 2013 team to Nigeria's most recent continental triumph, believes the current crop are not only due a title after 12 years, but have the tools to do so... as long as they make it past a few potential stumbling blocks without incident.

Nigeria have been drawn against Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania in what looks like a fairly straightforward group, one which has the former skipper drooling... yet cautious... at the prospect of advancing to the knockouts.

In 1980, Nigeria were drawn for the first and so far only time in the same group with Tanzania, and the then Green Eagles ended up winning the title on that occasion, beating the Taifa Stars 3-1 enroute. Forty five years later, both sides have been drawn together again.

Yobo told ESPN: "I think we do have a very good team. The players are improving, we have one of the best set of players in this generation and they showed that at the last AFCON [where they reached the final], so why not?

"I thought it was a good draw. It was favourable to Nigeria. Our biggest opponents should be Tunisia, but then, you can never tell, the underdogs can pull surprises.

"So clearly it tells that if we do our homework and prepare well, there's no reason for us not to come of that group and then build on our momentum.

"We are building on our last performance at the last AFCON and it is about time we get our hands on the trophy for the first time since we won it in 2013 and I think we have the group of players and a wonderful new coach to do that."

Nigeria captain William TRoost-Ekong cut a dejected figure after the AFCON final in early 2024, losing to hosts Ivory Coast. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Nigeria have never failed to make it out of the AFCON group stages, and will be confident of doing so again. But their ambitions, according to Yobo, should be set much higher and to do so, they need to make a quick start.

The Super Eagles open their campaign against Tanzania, and then face Tunisia in what is expected to the group's battle for leadership.

Yobo says a quick start will build confidence and momentum: "A good start is very important. The first two games are very important. It is very, very crucial.

"But the Tunisia game could be the one that decides group winners, so if we can take six points from the other two, we don't want to chase Tunisia.

"That is obviously a big game. They are an experienced side, always frequent at the AFCON. We are used to them, we have played them many times, even during my own time and they are used to us as well. So it's going to be a big clash. It's the biggest game in our group.

"That being said you have Uganda and Tanzania. On paper they might be the underdogs but we saw at the last AFCON, underdogs were pulling surprises."

While Nigeria have enjoyed relatively easy victories over Tanzania, their skirmishes with the other two have not exactly been straightforward.

In 2000, as Nations Cup co-hosts, Nigeria played Tunisia in their first match of the tournament, beating the Carthage Eagles 4-2 in Lagos. The Eagles went all the way to the Final, losing to Cameroon only after a penalty shootout.

In 2004, both sides met in the semifinals of the competition hosted by Tunisia. After a pulsating 1-1 draw, the Carthage Eagles advanced 5-3 on penalty shootout.

And in 2021, the underdog Tunisians, who had squeaked out of the group phase, faced the Super Eagles, who had slalomed their way through the group with nine points out of nine, the north Africans stunning them out of the tournament in what was one of the biggest upsets in Cameroon.

Uganda have also always proved a tough nut to crack for Nigeria, including a 2-1 win over the Eagles at the 1978 finals in Ghana that condemned Nigeria to the third-place match. Nigeria won that third-place match after Tunisia abandoned the match in the 42nd minute.

In 2007, Uganda were Nigeria first opponents under new coach Berti Vogts in Nations Cup qualifying. A tough game in Abeokuta ended in a 1-1 draw for the Super Eagles, but the Cranes took their pound of flesh in the reverse fixture with a 2-1 win at Namboole Stadium.

Joseph Yobo was the last Nigeria captain to lift the Africa Cup of Nations, in 2013, and says the current Super Eagles team cannot afford to drop points in their opening fixtures if they're to capture the 2025 title. Ben Radford/Corbis via Getty Images

Yobo played in that game, and has also faced Tunisia. he says preparation and mentality will be the key for the Super Eagles: "It's in our hands, and it comes down to how well do we prepare, how badly do we want it?

"If our preparation is right, especially now that we have a new coach that I believe will instil his philosophy and make an impression, I believe we have every chance to go far."

That new coach is Mali's Eric Sékou Chelle, who was hired just last month, becoming the first non-Nigerian African to manage the Super Eagles. Chelle is just as confident that he has the team to challenge for the title, but is deferring all thoughts about AFCON until after the next round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"We can beat anyone, we are a strong team," Chelle said. "There are a lot of teams that deserve to win this Cup. It will be a great fight, but a team like the Super Eagles should be ambitious.

"We hope to win but for now we need to focus on World Cup qualification and after that in October, we can start thinking about the AFCON."

Yobo is not the only one pleased at the draws. Current captain William Troost-Ekong was just as happy but was also quick to acknowledge that all teams deserve respect.

"It's an exciting year ahead and I'm very happy with the AFCON draw," he said. "It is very exciting to see the new group. Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania. Three teams that need to be respected.

"I think we have the experience now to know how to handle these situations. There is no such thing as an easy game in Africa, but I believe we have everything in our team to make sure that we come out of this group and this time go all the way."

The defender led the team to the Final of the last competition, picking up tournament MVP honours along the way, and he is confident that the team will take the lessons from there.

He added: "We learnt so much last year from the AFCON in Abidjan, and this time we will be more ready. We are working hard throughout the year to make sure everyone is fit and ready and everyone is looking forward to getting going under the new coach."