Neymar has confirmed he will return to his boyhood club, Santos, as he looks to recover from an ACL injury that has heavily disrupted his career in recent seasons.

In an emotive post on Instagram, Neymar said that re-joining the São Paulo-based side that he left for Barcelona in 2013 was "like going back in time," describing it as the perfect place to regain his form and fitness.

"Only a club like Santos can provide the love I need to prepare for the coming challenges of the next years," he said.

Neymar was limited to just seven appearances for Al Hilal, who he joined from Paris Saint-Germain in a €90 million ($93.8 million) move in 2023, due to the ACL injury and fitness issues it provoked.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that Neymar will sign a short six-month contract with Santos before then seeking a return to Europe's top five leagues.

The former Barcelona star is set to be presented at Pacaembu Stadium in São Paulo on Friday, with ESPN sources saying he could make his debut against Botafogo SP on Feb. 5.