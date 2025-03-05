Open Extended Reactions

Captain Ahmed Musa has returned to the Nigeria squad for the first time since February 2024 after coach Eric Chelle named an enlarged 39-man provisional squad for this month's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Chelle, who was appointed in January, will have a first opportunity to look at the players at his disposal, but is expected to cut down that roster to a final 23-man squad soon.

Musa, who last appeared in the Nigeria squad during the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations finals, is one of a number of returnees that Chelle will run the rule over. Others are Cyriel Dessers, Joe Aribo, Kayode Bankole, Zaidu Sanusi, Nathan Tella and Jordan Torunarigha.

Chelle has also listed defenders Igoh Ogbu and Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, midfielders Anthony Dennis, Chrisantus Uche and Papa Daniel Mustapha, and forwards Tolu Arokodare and Jerome Akor Adams.

William Troost-Ekong, who has captained the team in Musa's absence, leads the cast of regulars. These include reigning African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, his predecessor Victor Osimhen, forwards Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze, midfielders Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi, along with defenders Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina and Bruno Onyemaechi.

Nigeria are currently a distant fifth in the group, behind Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic and Lesotho. The Super Eagles are battling for their World Cup qualification life, and Chelle's job security is hinged on success over the next few weeks.

These two games, starting away at group leaders Rwanda on March 21, and then home to Zimbabwe four days later, are must win ties for the three-time African champions if they are to make it to North America for the World Cup in 2026.

Nigeria's provisional squad for World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Enosis Paralimni, Cyprus); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars).

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Gabriel Osho (AJ Auxerre, France); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Jordan Torunarigha (Gent FC, Belgium); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International).

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Anthony Dennis (Goztepe SK, Turkey); Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes).

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Middlesbrough FC, England); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England); Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars); Jerome Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain).