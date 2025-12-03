Springboks' Pool B opponents for 2027 Rugby World Cup confirmed

Open Extended Reactions

South Africa have been drawn in Pool B for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, where Rassie Erasmus and his team will aim for an unprecedented third consecutive title.

The draw was done in Australia on Wednesday morning, with the 24 participating teams split into four bands according to their world rankings, with the teams randomly selected into the six pools.

The Springboks will face Italy, Georgia and Romania in pool play at the tournament, which will be played at seven different venues across Australia from 1 October to 13 November 2027.

South Africa have faced all three their pool opponents in Rugby World Cups before -- Romania in 1995 and 1999, Georgia in 2003, and Italy in 2019.