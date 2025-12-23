Man United delay Joshua Zirkzee exit decision - sources

Nedum Onuoha discusses whether Manchester United should review their squad depth or look into Ruben Amorim's technical decisions during games. (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are set to delay any decision on Joshua Zirkzee's future until later in the January window, sources have told ESPN, with Ruben Amorim's squad stretched due to injuries and Africa Cup of Nations departures.

Amorim's options have been hit by the loss of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad and Noussair Mazraoui to AFCON and a growing injury list which includes Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

It meant the United boss had to hand senior debuts to 18-year-olds Jack Fletcher and Shea Lacey during the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, as well as using defender Lisandro Martínez as an emergency midfielder in the second half.

Zirkzee, who has struggled for consistent game time so far this season, is the subject of interest from West Ham and Roma, among others.

AC Milan also looked at the Dutchman before they turned their attention to West Ham's German striker Niclas Füllkrug.

Sources have told ESPN that United are yet to receive any club-to-club contact.

Zirkzee -- valued at around £30.5 million ($47m) by United -- will explore any offers which arrive in January.

- Man United's issues exposed while Aston Villa enter title race

- AFCON 2025: How many players from your Premier League team are going?

- Dalot: Fernandes injury 'massive' blow to Man United

The 24-year-old is conscious that he needs to be playing more regularly to force his way into the Netherlands squad ahead of next summer's World Cup.

United, however, are concerned that the squad is already thin and have stressed to Zirkzee and his representatives that he remains a key part of Amorim's squad, if not always the starting XI.

United, meanwhile, remain in the race for Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

The winger has a £65m release clause valid for the first 10 days of the January window.

The 25-year-old also has interest from Manchester City and clubs are waiting for the winger to indicate his preference before making contact with Bournemouth.

Semenyo's release will become valid again in the summer for a lower fee, but there is a growing feeling he will choose to leave the Vitality Stadium next month.