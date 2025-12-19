Rating 2025's Christmas sweaters from top soccer teams

Open Extended Reactions

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the selection of knitwear that fans can wear to support their team this Christmas is so delightful. Internazionale Milano / Arsenal / Celtic FC

Christmas is just around the corner, which means that many clubs in the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 have stocked their official stores with Yuletide knitwear.

The Christmas sweater used to be a bit of an afterthought for the big clubs, with many content to merely offer fans a cheap acrylic pullover or two. However, times have changed and the game has most definitely been upped in recent years.

All the usual seasonal staples -- Santa Claus, reindeer, snowflakes, wreaths, etc. -- have been rolled out for the occasion. But 2025 has seen an influx of designs based on 1990s retro kits, such is the appetite for the gaudy shirts of yesteryear, many of which lend themselves perfectly to being transformed into ugly woolen jumpers.

We have hunted through the virtual racks of clubs' online stores, perusing the wide range of festive fashion provided by Europe's elite teams in order to pick out the best (and worst) of the designs on offer this year.

Milan have produced a suitably seasonable jumper in white, the upper two-thirds of which is festooned with a Nordic pattern made up of fir trees and quirky little gnomes. Unfortunately, the Italian side set a high benchmark with a debonaire "Rossoneri tartan" design, which was first released last year, and the 2025 model slightly pales in comparison.

Rating: 6/10

Based on the club's classic home shirt from 2005-06, their final season at their old Highbury stadium, Arsenal's retro-inspired Christmas sweater is a vision in redcurrant and gold. The theme is "Walking in a Highbury Wonderland" and features a plethora of tasteful festive flourishes -- the highlight being the faux Premier League patches on the sleeves, with the emblem of a roaring lion being reimagined as a reindeer.

Rating: 9/10

With the club crest affixed proudly to the chest, Atleti's navy jumper is centered around a triangular tree made up from the letters of their famous "Aúpa Atleti" chant. It's simple, cheerful, colorful and is also available in pajama form should you really wish to hunker down and get ultra-cozy this Christmas.

Rating: 7/10

Barcelona have handed a Christmas jumper debut to the Catalan club's new mascot, a cat called "Cat," who was formally unveiled last November. While Cat does appear to be choking on an old leather football that has become lodged in its throat, we are assured that the frisky feline remains "charismatic, demanding and enthusiastic about supporting the club."

Rating: 6/10

We've seen the old "elf's head" trick attempted many times before but rarely with such panache, and this time there is actually a reason behind it. The theme is a pleasing play on words, the joke being that the German side are nicknamed "Die Werkself" (which roughly translates into English as the "factory team"), with "elf" being German for the No. 11.

Rating: 8/10

Understated stuff from Bayern this year, with the Bundesliga giants eschewing the usual gaudy Christmas fare in favor of a relatively refined design. The deep green base, gold embroidering and patterned raglan sleeves are -- for reasons unknown -- supposed to make it look like you're out wearing a t-shirt in the depths of the Bavarian winter.

Rating: 6.5/10

Despite a reputation for wild kits, Dortmund have played their 2025 yuletide sweater with a straight bat. This simple snowflake pattern comes in muted white, black and yellow tones. The sweater does form part of a wider collection, with gloves, scarves, hats and socks all available in the same design. However, the real star of the show is the "Winter Wonderland" baseball cap, which features tree decorations all over it and even has a little gingerbread man on the peak.

Rating: 6/10

What better source of inspiration for an ugly sweater than one of the ugliest football shirts ever created? We are of course referring to Celtic's infamously garish away kit from 1991-92, the zigzag pattern of which has been given a festive twist with the addition of snow-capped mountains, blizzards and leaping reindeer. It's absolutely horrendous, in the best way possible.

Rating: 8/10

Another Christmas sweater modelled on a cult classic away kit from the 1990s, Chelsea have followed suit by basing their design on their custard yellow abomination from 1996-98. The original jersey has been faithfully re-created using festive ornamentation, but with "Santa Claus" across the midriff as a replacement for the old sponsor's logo is a fantastic finishing touch.

Rating: 8/10

Hoping to tap into the lucrative après-ski market, Inter have toned things right down this year with a mountain skyline scene that goes all the way around the base of the jumper and the words "Inter Milano" scrolled across the chest. Perfect for relaxing by the open fire in your Alpine ski chalet while cradling a warm tankard of mulled limoncello.

Rating: 7/10

About as un-Christmassy as a Christmas sweater gets, Juve have gone retro with a blue and yellow design based loosely on their fan-favorite 1996-98 away kit. The yellow stars on the shoulders have been replaced with snowflakes but, other than that, there's not much more evident in the way of festive cheer.

Rating: 6/10

Yep, you guessed it -- another retro offering, this time in homage to Liverpool's home kit of the late 1980s. The old pointy geometric pattern has been replaced by Christmas trees but it still feels like a fairly half-hearted effort. There is room for improvement.

Rating: 5/10

With a couple of options to choose from, City fans can either go for a novelty elf design or this club crest Fairisle pattern. Both are firmly on the generic side, but the lively colors and oversized graphics of the latter just about elevate it above the rest of the club's underwhelming Christmas range.

Rating: 6/10

Man United always keep it bright and breezy when it comes to their official Yuletide attire. The Red Devils have a lively pun-based design in which Santa performs a joyful, Robin van Persie-esque knee slide on the Old Trafford pitch along with a play on the title of Chris Rea's seasonal classic song "Driving Home for Christmas."

Rating: 7.5/10

Napoli are still proudly lauding the fact they are reigning champions of Serie A and have even allowed the sentiment to roll over into their festive selection. Designed by Emporio Armani, the Partenopei's sweater is a fairly straightforward sky blue Fairisle pattern but with the addition of a giant Scudetto front and center -- and who can blame them for wanting to show it off?

Rating: 7/10

Newcastle actually released this black and white Fairisle sweater, with the city's unmistakable skyline in silhouette stretched across the front and "Ho'way the Lads" on the back, last Christmas. But we're featuring it again because now there is also a matching version for dogs. Perfect for a night watching coach Eddie Bow-wow's team play at St James' Bark.

Rating: 8/10

PSG tend to be a bit hit and miss when it comes to their Christmas knitwear, fluctuating from ultra-stylish to uber-tacky from year to year. They've landed somewhere in the middle for 2025 with what could have been a perfectly acceptable Eiffel Tower knit pattern. However, the European champions then went and overlaid it with the giant head of a shades-wearing, Viking-bearded Santa Claus character. We've no idea what they were going for, but they missed the mark.

Rating: 5/10

Sumptuous stuff from RB Leipzig here with an extra-chunky knit sweater that wouldn't look out of place around the table in the music video for Wham's "Last Christmas." The colors work well, the cable knit is wonderful, the simplistic club crest design is incredibly chic. And the best part? There's even a matching bobble hat to complete the ensemble.

Rating: 9/10

Real Madrid are another big club who have made a habit of laying on a full range of Christmas jumpers for fans, though the majority of this year's designs have been rolled over from 2024. New to the portfolio is this playful little scene in polyester, which features a snowboarding penguin on his way from the North Pole to the Bernabéu.

Rating: 6/10

German side St Pauli are famed for their anarcho-punk ethos, though their skull and crossbones emblem does look slightly off-kilter dotted all over a Christmas sweater. Still, we like the monochrome design, and it would be absolutely perfect for anybody preparing to spend the holidays aboard a 17th Century pirate galleon.

Rating: 8/10

Spurs were ahead of the curve in the retro kit race after releasing a cracker last Christmas that was inspired by the indigo away shirt of 1994-95 made memorable by Jurgen Klinsmann's spell at White Hart Lane. The club have gone back to the well this year with a snow white jumper that bears the hallmarks of their 1997-99 home kit, complete with era-appropriate snowflake sleeve taping.

Rating: 7/10

The only Premier League side to fully embrace the chintzy spirit of the season, Wolves have cooked up what they are calling their "Jingle-Jangle Light Up Christmas Jumper." It comes with old gold knitted patterns, wolf heads and real blinking fairy lights built into the sweater itself. Merry *and* bright.

Rating: 8/10

