If these five players don't fire, Nigeria's Super Eagles will fail at AFCON

Nigeria have always boasted some of Africa's biggest talents, and their AFCON successes in the past have always been driven by big performances from these big names.

The goalscoring ability of Segun Odegbami, silky skills of Adokiye Amiesimaka, and defensive masterclass of Christian Chukwu were essential in taking Nigeria to their first AFCON triumph in 1980.

When they claimed their second in 1994, the deadly finishing of Rashidi Yekini, super sub heroics of Emmanuel Amunike, Sunday Oliseh's midfield masterclass and Austin Okocha's wizardry wowed the continent, and the world.

And in 2013, Vincent Enyeama's phenomenal goalkeeping, Mikel Obi's midfield control and Sunday Mbah's super sub magic propelled Nigeria to their third title.

Even when they fell short of winning the whole shebang, the Super Eagles were still carried by extraordinary displays. Okocha was again a magical midfield presence in 2000, Oliseh was inspirational, playing through illness, and Julius Aghahowa goalscoring genius and backflips thrilled the continent.

And at the last tournament, now-retired William Troost-Ekong won MVP honours by becoming the highest scoring defender ever.

Despite expectations being low from their fans this time around, the Eagles have been known to surprise, and if they are to do so again here are some players that they will need to pitch up with big time showings.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman and Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen will be the leaders for Nigeria at AFCON. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

This will be Victor Osimhen's third AFCON, after he made his debut in a cameo in 2019 as an understudy to Odion Ighalo. And so far, he has not exactly set the tournament aflame, despite scoring such a basketful of goals for Nigeria that he is only seven goals away from surpassing the legendary Yekini as Nigeria's record goalscorer.

That is remarkable for the 26-year-old. Even more astounding is that he might do it in less games than the Goalsfather. Yekini did it in 62 games. Osimhen is currently sitting on 45.

As outstanding Osimhen's scoring record is... he scored just one goal scored in a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea at the last AFCON. He missed the 2021 event in Cameroon with injury. For a player with his ability and goalscoring record, that is a number that needs to be remedied.

A fully fit and in-form Osimhen is a nightmare for defenders and a boon for Nigeria, even when they are not playing well. Throughout their Nations Cup and World Cup qualifying series, what has been obvious is that when Osimhen is playing and scoring, the Super Eagles usually win. When he has been absent, they have struggled.

It is clear that if the Super Eagles are to make a success of this campaign and go all the way, it is an absolute no-brainer that they will need Osimhen to come good.

On his way to winning the CAF African Footballer of the Year award two years ago, Ademola Lookman looked as unstoppable as unstoppable could be, both for Nigeria and for Atalanta, even scoring a first-ever hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final.

Since then, he has cooled considerably and the stuffing appears to have been knocked out of him with the transfer dispute that dragged on between him and his Italian employers.

So far, over the last few months, Lookman has looked nothing like the player who was so incisive for Nigeria, cutting through defences, creating opportunities and even scoring goals.

In fairness, he has also been on the wrong side of some unlucky calls, with disallowed goals that really should have stood during the qualifiers. Still, his overall output could be better.

Lookman offers the best and most consistent Plan B for when Osimhen is either misfiring, or just being there to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of the chaos that the striker usually creates.

Lookman does not score much but the goals he gets, and the opportunities he creates, are vital to the Super Eagles performing well, and they will need him to shake himself out of his funk if they are to succeed.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi's experience will be crucial for Nigeria if the Super Eagles are to force their way to an AFCON title. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Since breaking into the senior national team, the former Leicester City midfielder has been one of the quieter players in the squad, but as his career has progressed, he has grown to become one of the most influential, moving to be vice-captain despite staying largely removed from the spotlight.

Ndidi's personal qualities are hugely reflective of the position he plays for Nigeria. As a defensive midfielder, his job is mostly to be "invisible" on the pitch as he does his job of shielding his back four, making interceptions and handing the ball off to the more expressive players to do their business. He is the same off the field.

With William Troost-Ekong's starting minutes restricted with the arrival of Benjamin Fredricks, the responsibility of leading the team out fell Ndidi, and with the defender now having retired, it is expected that he will now take on that role on a full time basis, even though captain Ahmed Musa is yet to announce his official retirement.

Still, as much as Ndidi's leadership, whether he is made substantive captain or not, will be needed in the dressing room, it is on the green grass that it will be most crucial that he show up for Nigeria.

In his best days for Nigeria, Ndidi made the Super Eagles almost impregnable, with his ability to read the play, and make decisive interceptions in the nick of time.

He lost his way in recent months and has seen his spot come under challenge from Frank Onyeka and others.But with so much on the line, Nigeria fans will need Ndidi to return to the form of old if the Super Eagles are to do well.

Calvin Bassey's been excellent for Fulham this season, and must take that form to AFCON if Nigeria are to keep clean sheets. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

As long as he does not attempt to take a shot that will send the ball arriving back at Fulham before he does (credit to Alex Iwobi for that joke) Bassey will have to have really big performances for the Super Eagles to keep them from conceding too much.

Nigeria's strength at the last AFCON was built on solid defence, which came from a combination of personnel, formation and tactics. At the heart of that was Troost-Ekong, but Bassey was just as important. With the captain now retired, it will be up to Bassey to be the centerpiece of that backline.

Semi Ajayi is most probably going to be his centreback partner, but it will be Bassey's speed to keep up with pacy forwards, his strength against the physical ones, and his smarts against those who come with craft that will be essential for Nigeria.

Coach Eric Chelle will most likely chop and change depending on the opposition, but the one constant that will be expected at centreback - barring injury and/or suspension - will be Bassey.

The Fulham man cannot afford to have bad days for the Super Eagles in Morocco.

Samuel Chukwueze will be key to Nigeria's AFCON campaign after impressing for Fulham in the English Premier League. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Fulham man is equal parts exciting and frustrating. One minute, Samu can take your breath away, weaving a delightful skein around defenders to curl a beauty home with that blessed left foot.

In another breath, he can leave you tearing your pounding your fist in hair-tearing frustration.

Between Osimhen, Lookman and Chukwueze, the Super Eagles have the makings of a forward line so lethal it can take down any defence in Africa, even around the world. The problem is that they just can't seem to hit it at the right time, or find any form of consistency.

Chukwueze and Osimhen have been playing together since their cadet days and have developed some chemistry that has worked for them in the past, but consistency remains an issue.

Since joining Fulham from AC Milan, Chukwueze has looked more like the fancy-footed player with a dagger at the end that he used to be, and if he can take that form into the Nations Cup, there will not be many defenders who will be thrilled at the prospect of dealing with the lethal trio of him, Lookman and Osimhen.

Chukwueze also looks to have rediscovered his love of the game, smiling and laughing and clowning a lot more. That is a good sign. A player having fun, is one who is not strung up and that means he can perform relaxed.

If that triumvirate should finally find their bearings, and with the protection of Ndidi behind them, the Super Eagles are in for a shout.