More than 30 Premier League players are expected to be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Morocco on December 21.

This means that fans will be left torn between cheering on their club heroes, while also potentially wishing their stay in Morocco is as brief as possible, in order to get back as soon as possible.

But which player's AFCON participation is likely to be the most costly for their club, and whose sojourn in north Africa can most readily be accommodated by their employers over the next six weeks?

Here, ESPN considers the length of their absence in Morocco, the difficulty of the fixtures they'll miss, and the strength -- or otherwise -- of the replacement options in their position at club level.

We've ranked which players' absences in order from 'not costly at all' to 'we need him back immediately'.

Currently excluded from the first-team picture at Tottenham under Thomas Frank, Bissouma has been deemed surplus to requirements and should be expected to depart in January. The Nations Cup gives him the opportunity to focus on his football -- the midfielder has recently opened up on his deteriorating mental state amidst personal problems -- and also try to rediscover some sharpness ahead of a potential exit.

Zero league appearances under any of Forest's coaches so far this season, having made only one PL start under Nuno Espirito Santo last term. It will be intriguing to see how he fares if called into action during the AFCON.

Has featured for just 21 minutes at Wolves, and should benefit from some competitive action for Zimbabwe.

Injured and inactive since mid-September, his inclusion is a bemusing call by Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw. The Black Cats weren't expecting him back to full fitness until January, so they'll either be wary that the midfielder is being rushed back to action too soon or optimistic that some minutes at international level could help him to return to match sharpness.

Frank Onyeka Getty

A bit-part player at Brentford under Keith Andrews these days, Onyeka has played just 88 minutes so far, and not at all since late October. Like Bissouma, the AFCON could be an opportunity for the Nigerian to alert would-be suitors.

Masuaku has started just two matches so far this season after finding himself behind Reinildo Mandava and Trei Hume for a left-sided defensive role. The former's absence with Mozambique means that veteran Masuaku is unfortunately missing exactly when the Black Cats need him most.

Things haven't gone to plan for Ait-Nouri at City, with injury and the emergence of Nico O'Reilly limiting him to three PL starts. The AFCON should afford him an opportunity to rediscover some match sharpness and remind Pep Guardiola what he's capable of. Expect him to return and play a big role in the run-in.

Eight starts so far this season, but has looked woefully short of Prem quality when employed as a centreback rather than on the right. Burnley have other options.

Has featured 16 times for Sunderland, having a hand in three goals, but is yet to truly take to life in the Prem. Coupled with Bertrand Traoré's exit, the Black Cats risk finding themselves short in a right-sided offensive role.

Sunderland's Bertrand Traore represents Burkina Faso. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

23. Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso/Sunderland)

Similar story to Talbi; nine starts so far, with only one goal involvement to show for it, although the veteran does have far more Prem experience than his teammate, and is understood to have a bigger influence in the dressing room.

Enduring a tough second half to the year at City after being one of the club's stronger contributors during the latter part of last season. One assist in 10 league outings to date is a poor return for one so talented -- admittedly, injuries have played their part -- but the forward needs a strong Nations Cup to get back on track.

A disappointing Prem return for the playmaker, who has just one assist to show for his troubles during a testing campaign. Scott Parker will lose energy and some invention without him, but his departure won't make a structural difference to this Clarets side.

Regular starter for Brighton still, but enduring a tough season, with suspicions at the club that his head was turned by summer interest from Manchester United; he's looked far from his best. A Nations Cup absence with Cameroon may actually help him kick start his season. The Seagulls have other midfield options.

Carlos Baleba has emerged as one of Brighton's star players. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Lively, if inconsistent, for Brentford after signing from Bournemouth, the wideman has grown increasingly frustrating and rarely looked like a £42 million player. An AFCON break could do both parties some good.

18. Reinildo Mandava (Mozambique/Sunderland)

A big loss for Sunderland, having settled well on the left of the defence during his first Prem campaign. Fortunately, his absence may not last too long, with Mozambique not expected to pull up trees in Morocco.

Not an undisputed starter under Ruben Amorim, but United will surely lose some tactical flexibility, intelligence and control from the right in his absence. Amad Diallo also travelling for the tournament compounds his loss, and expect a long run for Mazraoui's Morocco.

Like teammate Mejbri, struggling during the Prem this season, with just two goals in 13 appearances. However, Burnley are the league's third lowest scorers, are on a seven-game losing streak, and can hardly afford to lose him.

The former CAF Young Player of the Year is struggling to fully convince Thomas Frank of his merits at Tottenham, having started only seven league games. Supporters appreciate his endeavour and dynamism, although they have plenty of central midfield options in João Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, and Xavi Simons.

Pape Matar Sarr has struggled for regular minutes under Thomas Frank this season. Xinhua via Getty Images

A tough season so far for Agbadou. He's been a regular in the Old Gold's defence, but Rob Edwards has cover which should be able to replace the Ivorian...it's not like things can get too much worse for a defence that has shipped 35 in 16 games so far.

Looking far from his 24-25 levels during his second season at West Ham, admittedly amidst a different context given their struggles. Kyle Walker-Peters or Konstantinos Mavropanos looks set to step into the breach.

The in-form forward in the Premier League right now, with three assists and two goals in his last five games, so this really isn't an ideal time for Chukwueze to be departing. With Alex Iwobi also joining Nigeria, and Ryan Sessegnon and Antonee Robinson both injured, Fulham will find themselves mighty short on the left flank for the coming weeks.

A consistent feature in Palace's starting XI, even though his output remains somewhat underwhelming in the league, Sarr's pace and directness will be impossible for Oliver Glasner to truly replace. Expect opportunity to come a-knocking for Eddie Nketiah...if he can stay fit.

Ismaila Sarr scored twice in Crystal Palace's win over AZ Alkmaar in November. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

A key midfield controller for Forest, having begun to won his place back in the side under Sean Dyche after having been moved to the peripheries during Ange Postecoglou's brief and miserable tenure. Ryan Yates' injury has come at a bad time, with Forest also set to meet all of the top three during the AFCON, although at least his two-assist-one-goal-display against Spurs on Sunday means he's bowing out on a high.

9. Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal/Everton)

Still a key man for Everton, regardless of his wild red card for slapping his own teammate Michael Keane against United, Gueye will be a big loss for the Toffees considering he's expected to be away for the best part of the month and they've got some tough fixtures coming up. Will Tim Iroegbunam or even James Garden ever be able to replace Gana's defensive influence?

8. Amad Diallo (Cote d'Ivoire/Man United)

He hasn't quite blossomed under Amorim as many had expected, but remains a regular starter, with his versatility helping to realise the Portuguese head coach's specific tactical approach. Coupled with Mazraoui's absence, United will find themselves short in the wingback positions.

Salah features relatively highly on our list, although the current tension that appears to exist with head coach Arne Slot, who recently dropped the Egyptian from the Reds' starting XI, as well as the club legend's mixed zone moan about 'broken promises' at Anfield could have placed him much lower in this ranking. Nonetheless, his seven goal contributions this term cannot be scoffed at, despite being low for his standards, although could his AFCON absence be a blessing in disguise for Slot and Liverpool as they continue to prepare for a post-Salah future?

Impressive during the early months of his Prem career after arriving from Prague, catching the eye despite West Ham's struggles and registering three assists already this term. He'll miss games against Manchester City and Spurs if Senegal reach the final, and Walker-Peters or Igor Julio will be uncomfortable replacements in Nuno's system.

One of the stars of Sunderland's fine return to the Prem so far, Sadiki has established himself among the best young defensive midfielders in the top tier. Will the Black Cats' collective approach to the game help them to compensate for his absence?

Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi will be away on AFCON duty for Nigeria, and Fulham fans will selfishly hope the Super Eagles are grounded early. James Fearn/Getty Images

Played in every one of Fulham's matches so far this season, where his left-foot, speed in recovery, and general athleticism make him a valuable asset. No like-for-like replacement, and Marco Silva may expect the versatile defender to be absent for the majority of the month.

3. Alex Iwobi (Nigeria/Fulham)

Another ever-present in the league so far, Iwobi has had a hand in four goals for Fulham, but it's his intelligent and increasingly purposeful passing that will truly be missed by the Cottagers. There will be a noticeable drop-off in the West Londoners' attacking fluidity for the duration of Iwobi's time in Morocco.

There's no easy way to put this, United fans, but the AFCON absence of Mbeumo is likely to hurt you more than almost any other club. The Cameroon international has scored six in 15 league games since his arrival from Brentford, but beyond his goal threat, the energy and hunger he's brought to United's attack have begun to set the tone for Ruben Amorim's side. Replacing him with Bruno Fernandes or Mason Mount requires a reshuffle, although hopefully he won't be gone for too long, Red Devils fans.

Hugely influential as the key creative force in David Moyes' Everton, Ndiaye has featured in every Prem game so far this term, having a hand in six goals. The Toffees' creativity and goal threat will drop significantly in his absence, especially with Senegal tipped for a deep run in the competition, and the Merseysiders must meet Arsenal and Aston Villa during the tournament. Irreplaceable invention and inspiration.