Ruben Amorim hits back at Man United youth 'entitlement'

MANCHESTER, England -- Ruben Amorim has accused some Manchester United players of having a "feeling of entitlement" following incidents of apparent dissent from youngsters Chido Obi and Harry Amass.

Both Chido and Amass posted provocative images on social media after Amorim questioned the readiness of the club's academy graduates to play for the first team.

Asked specifically about the incidents involving Chido and Amass at his news conference on Friday, Amorim hit back.

"I think it is the feeling of entitlement that we have in our club," the Portuguese coach said.

"Sometimes strong words are not bad words. Sometimes difficult moments are not a bad thing for the kids.

"We don't need to be always with accolades in everything, in every situation.

"We are not helping, that is why you guys [the media] talk about a lot of players, nowadays they speak and go against the club because they feel entitlement.

"Sometimes I am the first to say that I am failing this club inside the pitch, I have that feeling we are not performing the way we should.

Chido Obi (pictured) and Harry Amass posted provocative images, supposedly in response to Ruben Amorim's comments.. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"But outside the pitch I guarantee you I am not failing this club. I think it is something in our club. The players sometimes forget what it means to play for Manchester United.

"We as a club sometimes forget who we are and that is the feeling I have. I understand everything, it is the environment of the players, the kids, they feel free to reply to the manager with a picture.

"The door to my office is open. Nobody is coming to talk to me and that is the way we can solve things so I think we need to change as a club."

As well as questions about the behaviour of Chido and Amass, Amorim was also asked about the picture of Kobbie Mainoo's brother wearing a T-shirt branded with the message "Free Kobbie Mainoo."

Jordan Mainoo-Hames wore the shirt at Old Trafford ahead of the 4-4 draw with Bournemouth on Monday in a reference to the midfielder's lack of game time under Amorim this season.

Speaking about the incident, Amorim made a clear distinction between the actions of Mainoo and his brother before taking the opportunity to encourage the England international to ignore comments from club legends including Paul Scholes that he should seek to leave.

"It was not Kobbie that wore the T-shirt," Amorim said.

"He is not going to start because of the T-shirt or go to the bench because of it.

"He is going to play if he is the right player to play. I am not going to do something to Kobbie because someone in his family is doing something."

"We have legends of the club saying if you don't play, leave, because everyone is wrong. No, let's stay, let's fight, let's overcome."