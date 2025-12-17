        <
          The Best FIFA award: Who Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and other captains voted for

          Dec 17, 2025, 11:08 AM

          Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé beat out Barcelona wonderkind Lamine Yamal to win the 2025 Best FIFA Men's Player award at a ceremony in Qatar on Tuesday.

          The award replicated the result of the Ballon dOr, which also saw Dembélé edge Yamal. But, unlike the Ballon d'Or, the FIFA the Best is decided a little differently.

          Voting for the awards was split into four sources: Each FIFA-registered national team's captain and one nominated coach per team were eligible, as was one nominated journalist per country, and an online fan vote.

          Each group had to choose their top three from each category, which would award them five, three or one point.

          Here's how notable international captains voted:

          Lionel Messi (Argentina)

          1st: Ousmane Dembélé
          2nd: Kylian Mbappé
          3rd: Lamine Yamal

          Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

          1st: Achraf Hakimi
          2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
          3rd: Kylian Mbappé

          Harry Kane (England)

          1st: Ousmane Dembélé
          2nd: Vitinha
          3rd: Mohamed Salah

          Son Heung-min (South Korea)

          1st: Ousmane Dembélé
          2nd: Harry Kane
          3rd: Lamine Yamal

          Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

          1st: Ousmane Dembélé
          2nd: Vitinha
          3rd: Harry Kane

          Andy Robertson (Scotland)

          1st: Mohamed Salah
          2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
          3rd: Nuno Mendes

          Luka Modric (Croatia)

          1st: Vitinha
          2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
          3rd: Lamine Yamal

          Joshua Kimmich (Germany)

          1st: Vitinha
          2nd: Harry Kane
          3rd: Pedri

          Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary)

          1st: Mohamed Salah
          2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
          3rd: Kylian Mbappé

          Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

          1st: Ousmane Dembélé
          2nd: Achraf Hakimi
          3rd: Lamine Yamal

          Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

          1st: Kylian Mbappé
          2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
          3rd: Raphinha

          Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

          1st: Mohamed Salah
          2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
          3rd: Nuno Mendes

          Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

          1st: Vitinha
          2nd: Nuno Mendes
          3rd: Ousmane Dembélé

          Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

          1st: Lamine Yamal
          2nd: Raphinha
          3rd: Pedri

          Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

          1st: Ousmane Dembélé
          2nd: Achraf Hakimi
          3rd: Kylian Mbappé

          David Alaba (Austria)

          1st: Kylian Mbappé
          2nd: Achraf Hakimi
          3rd: Ousmane Dembélé

          Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

          1st: Ousmane Dembélé
          2nd: Lamine Yamal
          3rd: Vitinha

          Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

          1st: Ousmane Dembélé
          2nd: Lamine Yamal
          3rd: Mohamed Salah

          Alphonso Davies (Canada)

          1st: Harry Kane
          2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
          3rd: Lamine Yamal

          James Rodríguez (Colombia)

          1st: Ousmane Dembélé
          2nd: Kylian Mbappé
          3rd: Lamine Yamal

          Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark)

          1st: Ousmane Dembélé
          2nd: Kylian Mbappé
          3rd: Harry Kane

          Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia)

          1st: Ousmane Dembélé
          2nd: Kylian Mbappé
          3rd: Vitinha

          Jan Oblak (Slovenia)

          1st: Ousmane Dembélé
          2nd: Raphinha
          3rd: Lamine Yamal

          Unai Simón (Spain)

          1st: Lamine Yamal
          2nd: Pedri
          3rd: Nuno Mendes

          Tim Ream (United States)

          1st: Ousmane Dembélé
          2nd: Kylian Mbappé
          3rd: Nuno Mendes