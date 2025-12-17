The Best FIFA award: Who Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and other captains voted for

Craig Burley slams FIFA over World Cup ticket prices and 'The Best' awards. (2:10)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé beat out Barcelona wonderkind Lamine Yamal to win the 2025 Best FIFA Men's Player award at a ceremony in Qatar on Tuesday.

The award replicated the result of the Ballon dOr, which also saw Dembélé edge Yamal. But, unlike the Ballon d'Or, the FIFA the Best is decided a little differently.

Voting for the awards was split into four sources: Each FIFA-registered national team's captain and one nominated coach per team were eligible, as was one nominated journalist per country, and an online fan vote.

Each group had to choose their top three from each category, which would award them five, three or one point.

Here's how notable international captains voted:

Ousmane Dembélé added the FIFA the Best Men's award to match his Ballon d'Or. Jan Kruger - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

1st: Ousmane Dembélé

2nd: Kylian Mbappé

3rd: Lamine Yamal

1st: Achraf Hakimi

2nd: Ousmane Dembélé

3rd: Kylian Mbappé

1st: Ousmane Dembélé

2nd: Vitinha

3rd: Mohamed Salah

1st: Ousmane Dembélé

2nd: Harry Kane

3rd: Lamine Yamal

1st: Ousmane Dembélé

2nd: Vitinha

3rd: Harry Kane

1st: Mohamed Salah

2nd: Ousmane Dembélé

3rd: Nuno Mendes

1st: Vitinha

2nd: Ousmane Dembélé

3rd: Lamine Yamal

1st: Vitinha

2nd: Harry Kane

3rd: Pedri

1st: Mohamed Salah

2nd: Ousmane Dembélé

3rd: Kylian Mbappé

1st: Ousmane Dembélé

2nd: Achraf Hakimi

3rd: Lamine Yamal

1st: Kylian Mbappé

2nd: Ousmane Dembélé

3rd: Raphinha

1st: Mohamed Salah

2nd: Ousmane Dembélé

3rd: Nuno Mendes

1st: Vitinha

2nd: Nuno Mendes

3rd: Ousmane Dembélé

1st: Lamine Yamal

2nd: Raphinha

3rd: Pedri

1st: Ousmane Dembélé

2nd: Achraf Hakimi

3rd: Kylian Mbappé

1st: Kylian Mbappé

2nd: Achraf Hakimi

3rd: Ousmane Dembélé

1st: Ousmane Dembélé

2nd: Lamine Yamal

3rd: Vitinha

1st: Ousmane Dembélé

2nd: Lamine Yamal

3rd: Mohamed Salah

1st: Harry Kane

2nd: Ousmane Dembélé

3rd: Lamine Yamal

1st: Ousmane Dembélé

2nd: Kylian Mbappé

3rd: Lamine Yamal

1st: Ousmane Dembélé

2nd: Kylian Mbappé

3rd: Harry Kane

1st: Ousmane Dembélé

2nd: Kylian Mbappé

3rd: Vitinha

1st: Ousmane Dembélé

2nd: Raphinha

3rd: Lamine Yamal

1st: Lamine Yamal

2nd: Pedri

3rd: Nuno Mendes

1st: Ousmane Dembélé

2nd: Kylian Mbappé

3rd: Nuno Mendes