The Best FIFA award: Who Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and other captains voted for

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé beat out Barcelona wonderkind Lamine Yamal to win the 2025 Best FIFA Men's Player award at a ceremony in Qatar on Tuesday.
The award replicated the result of the Ballon dOr, which also saw Dembélé edge Yamal. But, unlike the Ballon d'Or, the FIFA the Best is decided a little differently.
Voting for the awards was split into four sources: Each FIFA-registered national team's captain and one nominated coach per team were eligible, as was one nominated journalist per country, and an online fan vote.
Each group had to choose their top three from each category, which would award them five, three or one point.
Here's how notable international captains voted:
Lionel Messi (Argentina)
1st: Ousmane Dembélé
2nd: Kylian Mbappé
3rd: Lamine Yamal
Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
1st: Achraf Hakimi
2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
3rd: Kylian Mbappé
Harry Kane (England)
1st: Ousmane Dembélé
2nd: Vitinha
3rd: Mohamed Salah
Son Heung-min (South Korea)
1st: Ousmane Dembélé
2nd: Harry Kane
3rd: Lamine Yamal
Martin Ødegaard (Norway)
1st: Ousmane Dembélé
2nd: Vitinha
3rd: Harry Kane
Andy Robertson (Scotland)
1st: Mohamed Salah
2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
3rd: Nuno Mendes
Luka Modric (Croatia)
1st: Vitinha
2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
3rd: Lamine Yamal
Joshua Kimmich (Germany)
1st: Vitinha
2nd: Harry Kane
3rd: Pedri
Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary)
1st: Mohamed Salah
2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
3rd: Kylian Mbappé
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)
1st: Ousmane Dembélé
2nd: Achraf Hakimi
3rd: Lamine Yamal
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)
1st: Kylian Mbappé
2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
3rd: Raphinha
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)
1st: Mohamed Salah
2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
3rd: Nuno Mendes
Bernardo Silva (Portugal)
1st: Vitinha
2nd: Nuno Mendes
3rd: Ousmane Dembélé
Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
1st: Lamine Yamal
2nd: Raphinha
3rd: Pedri
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)
1st: Ousmane Dembélé
2nd: Achraf Hakimi
3rd: Kylian Mbappé
David Alaba (Austria)
1st: Kylian Mbappé
2nd: Achraf Hakimi
3rd: Ousmane Dembélé
Youri Tielemans (Belgium)
1st: Ousmane Dembélé
2nd: Lamine Yamal
3rd: Vitinha
Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
1st: Ousmane Dembélé
2nd: Lamine Yamal
3rd: Mohamed Salah
Alphonso Davies (Canada)
1st: Harry Kane
2nd: Ousmane Dembélé
3rd: Lamine Yamal
James Rodríguez (Colombia)
1st: Ousmane Dembélé
2nd: Kylian Mbappé
3rd: Lamine Yamal
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark)
1st: Ousmane Dembélé
2nd: Kylian Mbappé
3rd: Harry Kane
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia)
1st: Ousmane Dembélé
2nd: Kylian Mbappé
3rd: Vitinha
Jan Oblak (Slovenia)
1st: Ousmane Dembélé
2nd: Raphinha
3rd: Lamine Yamal
Unai Simón (Spain)
1st: Lamine Yamal
2nd: Pedri
3rd: Nuno Mendes
Tim Ream (United States)
1st: Ousmane Dembélé
2nd: Kylian Mbappé
3rd: Nuno Mendes