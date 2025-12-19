Scott McTominay rejects Man United 'myth' that exiting players improve

Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has insisted it is "too easy" to blame the club when players enjoy greater success after leaving Old Trafford.

McTominay is one of many players who struggled to consistently deliver at United before going on to shine, with the Scotland star helping Napoli to a league title last year as Serie A's Most Valuable Player. Rasmus Højlund, Antony and Marcus Rashford are also notable examples of players impressing this season away from the United glare.

But McTominay believes it comes down to confidence, not the "myth" of it being difficult at United.

"It's just to easy of an excuse to say they left Man United and now they're doing well," McTominay told CBS Sports.

"Last year, I did well -- I scored 10 goals and we won a trophy. With Marcus, there were obviously different issues that might have transpired which we won't go into, but Marcus is a top player and he's always been a top player. He's one of the club's legends, scored so many goals for Man United and done so many great things.

"Because the spotlight is directly on you, it makes it seem a lot worse in my opinion. Obviously when players go away and they're playing more games, they're going to have an increase in confidence, they're going to feel better about themselves than when you're playing less minutes at Man United.

"But when you are at Man United you have to earn those minutes, like Bruno Fernandes who's done incredible."

McTominay has scored 14 league goals in 48 games for Napoli, compared to 19 in 178 at United. But the academy product added: "I just think it's too easy to blame Man United as a club because when I was there, they did everything for me.

"They helped me with nutrition, they helped me with training, they helped me tactically whoever the manager was there. Everything is put there to help you succeed. It's not like they don't do certain things that other clubs do.

"The myth of they go away and they're better players, it comes down to confidence. If you go away and you play every single game and score, you score again, and people start speaking, you feel good about yourself."