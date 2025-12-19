Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Al Hilal star Neves

Open Extended Reactions

Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves has put Manchester United on high alert with his desire to return to the Premier League, while United want to beat Manchester City to the signing of AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's summer grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Man City monitor Semenyo amid £65m clause

- Sources: Barcelona follow Villa defender Pau Torres

- PSG ordered to pay $70M to Mbappé in unpaid wages

Manchester United could move for Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United have been put on alert as Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves wants to return to the Premier League, as has been reported by The Times. Neves, 28, has rejected a new contract to stay at the Saudi Pro League club, with his current deal expiring in the summer, and could be the ideal solution for the midfield issues being endured by Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford. The Portugal international has been with Al Hilal since the summer of 2023.

- Manchester United are hopeful of beating Manchester City to the signing of AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo amid uncertainty over Pep Guardiola's future at the Etihad, as reported by The Daily Telegraph. That means United will go "all-out" to bring in the 25-year-old in January, as he has a £65 million release clause which becomes active, though sources have told ESPN that City are also monitoring the Ghana international's situation.

- Barcelona have an interest in Egypt youth international and Al Ahly striker Hamza Abdelkarim but nothing has been agreed at this stage, according to Fabrizio Romano. Abdelkarim, 17, could arrive on loan for the B side in January, once he turns 18, with a €4 million option to sign permanently. Meanwhile, the club are now more likely to make forward Marcus Rashford's loan from Manchester United permanent for €30 million than not, according to Mundo Deportivo. The forward has been especially impressive in a period where Raphinha has been injured.

- Discussions between Lyon and Real Madrid regarding 19-year-old striker Endrick started this week, as reported by L'Equipe. The Brazil international has played just 99 minutes across three appearances for Los Blancos so far this season, and he wants a loan to the Ligue 1 team this January. Endrick gave his verbal agreement to Lyon over a month ago, and this week's discussions between the two clubs are expected to last a few days.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:38 Leboeuf: Bruno Fernandes can't compare himself to Francesco Totti Frank Leboeuf talks about Bruno Fernandes' comparisons to Francesco Totti over club loyalty in an interview.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United will only accept "exceptional" offers to sign midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, as there is a reluctance to see the 20-year-old leave permanently or on loan despite his lack of game time. (Sky Sports)

- Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are all monitoring AFC Bournemouth and USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams. (Caught Offside)

- David Moyes is determined to keep winger Jack Grealish past his loan from Manchester City, but Everton want the winger for under the £50 million option they have to make the deal permanent. (Football Insider)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Juventus are very keen on Internazionale midfielder Davide Frattesi, whose entourage has also offered him to Roma and Napoli. (Calciomercato)

- Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is still Roma's priority, but they are also in contact with Atletico Madrid about Giacomo Raspadori. A loan with an option to make the deal permanent for €20 million has been proposed and he isn't an alternative to Zirkzee. (Calciomercato)

- Juventus have reignited their interest in Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Aston Villa are weighing up whether to compete with Crystal Palace for Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson. (TEAMtalk)

- Saint-Etienne have rejected Chelsea's €8 million offer to sign 17-year-old striker Djylian N'Guessan but would be willing to accept €12.5 million. (L'Equipe)

- Atalanta value the transfer of Marco Palestra, who is on loan at Cagliari, at €35 million with Internazionale, Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich all keen on the right back. (Ekrem Konur)

- Hajduk Split center back Branimir Mlacic is being looked at by Internazionale, Newcastle United, Marseille, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. (Ekrem Konur)

- All eyes are on attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche with Monaco having to offload before they are able to make signings in January. (L'Equipe)

- Newcastle United have joined Crystal Palace in looking at Bayern Munich right back Sacha Boey, who has been told he can leave in January. (TEAMtalk)

- Getafe, Rayo Vallecano and Levante are interested in Barcelona winger Dani Rodriguez. (Matteo Moretto)

- Fiorentina striker Edin Dzeko could be reunited with former teammate and now-manager Daniele De Rossi at Genoa. (Calciomercato)

- Everything points towards an early termination of Claudio Echeverri's loan from Manchester City to Bayer Leverkusen. Talks with interested clubs are ongoing. (Florian Plettenberg)