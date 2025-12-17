Man City monitor £65m Antoine Semenyo but face competition - sources

Nedum Onuoha believes Manchester City could take the title race to the wire as they close the gap to two points. (1:04)

Manchester City are monitoring Antoine Semenyo's situation ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told ESPN, but believe they could face competition for his signature from a host of Premier League rivals.

Semenyo has a release clause in his contract at Bournemouth which would allow the 25-year-old to move for £65 million ($86m) in the first two weeks of the January window.

City are alert to the opportunity, but club bosses believe there could be a queue of clubs waiting to trigger the clause including Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Semenyo, who has scored seven Premier League goals this season, amid doubts surrounding Mohamed Salah's future.

Tottenham and United both expressed interest in the summer, and Arsenal have also looked at the Ghana international in the past.

Antoine Semenyo has been one of the Premier League's standout stars this season. Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images

Semenyo's clause is only valid for the first two weeks of the January window to protect Bournemouth from a late deal and leaving them with no chance to replace one of their key players.

Should he stay at the Vitality Stadium in January, the clause will be valid again in the summer at a lower fee.

Semenyo is enjoying his best season at Bournemouth, scoring seven goals in 15 games.

He got 11 in 37 games the year before and eight in 33 games during the 2023-24 campaign -- his first full season at the club after arriving from Bristol City in January 2023.

Semenyo -- who is not travelling to the Africa Cup of Nations after Ghana failed to qualify -- scored his first goal since October in the 4-4 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He was rewarded with a new contract in July which ties him to Bournemouth until 2025, although the expectation is that he will leave in January or next summer.