Mikel Arteta on Arsenal future: I have to earn new contract

Mikel Arteta has hinted he could stay at Arsenal beyond his current contract but suggested he would have to earn any new deal.

Saturday's Premier League trip to Everton marks the sixth anniversary of the Spaniard's appointment as Gunners boss.

The 43-year-old has 18 months remaining on his existing agreement and holds significant influence at the top of the club after masterminding a dramatic upturn in fortunes during six years in charge.

Arteta was promoted from head coach to manager after winning the FA Cup in 2020 and is considered one of the most powerful bosses in the Premier League in terms of the level of control he enjoys.

Asked if he imagined staying with Arsenal beyond 2027, Arteta replied: "Yes, but it is about today. And a lot of things have to happen in the next few months as well, to earn the right.

"I think the manager has to earn the right to be here tomorrow. That is how you react, how you talk here, how you go in the dressing room, the message that you send, how much the players follow you.

"I always said that you need support, I said it before. From the ownership and the board, it's great. At the end, the most important one is those players. You open that door, you confront them, you talk to them and they are like this [surprised] or they are like this [sleeping].

"For six years, I have seen just players with a level of attention and desire to learn and give the maximum to the team. That is what keeps me in this job. Nothing else. And, obviously, winning a lot of football matches that, percentage wise, I think is quite high. That is the only way. If not, you cannot survive in this environment."

Bukayo Saka is in discussions over a new contract with Declan Rice also expected to be offered fresh terms in the near future.

Pushed on whether players were asking during those negotiations if Arteta has a long-term future at the club, the Spaniard replied: "They do ask me but I cannot lie to them. I don't know. It is something that does not depend on me.

"Are you really happy here? Do you feel that you have the energy and you feel you can take this club [forward]? Yes. 100% yes.

"But I think it does not depend only on me. And they have to make a decision based on what they feel about it.

"And again, that is another sign when you sit with a player and he is talking to you in those terms and they really want to stay and they don't want to list to another options, that is a good sign as it means the clubs looks after them in the right way and they believe that this is the right club for them to achieve the goals they want in their life."