Best XI from the UWCL league phase: Mead, Putellas, Harder, more

The first 18-team league phase of the new UEFA Women's Champions League is over.

Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, Chelsea and Bayern Munich made up the top four, with the first three remaining unbeaten, while defending champions Arsenal finished fifth and debutants Manchester United and OH Leuven produced some inspired performances to secure a spot in the knockout playoffs.

There were goals, comebacks and drama throughout the league phases and, with 54 games done, here were the top performing players neatly fitted into an XI.

Seynhaeve was one of the biggest reasons that debutants Leuven made it through to the top 12. With her quick reflexes and reach, the Belgian goalkeeper was like a wall, frustrating dangerous attacks from the likes of Barcelona, PSG and Roma, and recorded the second-best save percentage during the league phase (83.9%).

Despite just one clean sheet, the 25-year-old prevented almost seven goals across the six games, conceding just eight times (excluding own goals) from a post-shot expected goal (PSxG) value of 14.9. She produced 10+ saves in three of her six games and prevented over one goal per game on average.

At 25, Bacha is already one of the veterans of the competition. But the all-action left back showcased her impact across all phases of play and picked up two assists.

Her defensive workrate and unique creative gene makes her an indispensable part of Giraldez's system. She is also heavily influential in the possession phase for Jonathan Giraldez's OL Lyonnes side, and recorded the most touches (516) and attempted the most passes (472). Her crosses are a reliable recipe to fall back on, and no player recorded more (68), or more crosses into the box (10).

Barcelona conceded the joint-fewest goals in the UWCL (3) and Mapi Leon has been one of the mainstays at the back. The 30-year-old is an influential figure for Pere Romeu's side and is often first to move the ball forward from defense.

Her passing abilities are also handy for set-piece deliveries and no player created more shot-creating actions from dead-ball situations (11). She also had the most progressive passes (61) and the fourth-most carries into the final third (17), while playing an important part in Barcelona's high defensive line.

Center back: Wendie Renard (OL Lyonnes)

Renard is one of the best players in UWCL history and continues to prove why. The 35-year-old center back was influential once again at both ends of the pitch for OL Lyonnes, scoring three important goals and providing security at the back.

The former France captain has a knack of scoring in clutch moments and her 90th-minute goal in the 3-3 comeback against Juventus helped the eight-time champions secure an important point away from home to remain unbeaten in the tournament. Renard is a towering presence and a reliable target for set-pieces; she had the best aerial win rate in the competition, winning 14 of her 15 contested aerial duels.

Bronze continues to be one of the most reliable players in women's football, irrespective of the changes around her. Despite being played as the right-sided center back in a back three often this season under Sonia Bompastor, the 34-year-old has continued to add value.

She finished the league phase by scoring in back-to-back games against Roma and Wolfsburg, and made some crucial blocks in defense before scoring the equalizing goal in the final matchday, helping Chelsea finish in the top four. Defensively, she provided a safety net for the team to rely on and helped by recovering loose balls -- in fact, she made 34 recoveries, the most by any Chelsea player.

Center midfield: Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

Dumornay continues to grow in stature and is becoming one of the most impactful players in the women's game. She continued her rich vein of form from the last European campaign and finished with four goals (scoring twice against Arsenal and Manchester United), which was the joint-third most in the league phase.

Her line-breaking dribbling and ability to sustain challenges while in possession makes her a dangerous prospect, and she can dismantle organized blocks and create goal-scoring opportunities at will. She is also a behemoth in one-vs.-one situations and can beat defenders for acceleration, skill or both. Only Bayern's Klara Bühl (47) recorded more shot-creating actions during the group stages than Dumornay's 43, and no player had more shot-creating actions from take-ons than the 22-year-old.

Atlético just about secured a ticket to the knockout-phase playoffs after an absence of three years from the UWCL. And Fiamma was at the heart of everything; the 21-year-old finished with seven goal contributions, only behind Bayern's Bühl (9).

Fiamma is capable of scoring from range and her well-timed runs into the box often allow her to be in the right spot at the right time. Indeed, the Spain midfielder was directly involved in 54% of the goals her team scored in the competition (four goals and three assists), and also had the most shots, and the second-most chances created.

Center midfield: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner began her campaign with a statement performance in the 7-1 hammering of Bayern Munich -- scoring once and assisting twice -- and finished the league phase with four goals and three assists, leading the charts for Barcelona in both categories.

Putellas was often seen toying around with defenses and breaking defensive lines under pressure with her excellent vision, while her deft touches and close control made it almost impossible for the opposition to dispossess her in the final third. No player had more through-balls (6) or more touches in the attacking third (258).

Bühl has been performing in a different stratosphere this season, and her acceleration, skill and relentlessness make her a nightmare in one-vs.-one situations. She recorded a goal contribution in all six UWCL games and finished with eight assists, the most in a single campaign since the 2021-22 season, while she was involved in nine of Bayern's 14 goals in total.

The 25-year-old winger was at the heart of Bayern's inspired second-half performances against Arsenal and Atlético Madrid, providing an assist for all five goals scored in those games. No player received more progressive passes during the league phase (77). She provides the width and verticality in Jose Barcala's system and has been handed the freedom to consistently attack the opposition defense.

Harder is back to her goal-scoring best this season under Barcala. The 33-year-old equaled the legendary Marta on the all-time UWCL top scorers list (46) and finished as the joint top goal-scorer in the league phase (5), having netted crucial efforts against Arsenal, Atlético Madrid and Juventus.

The Denmark forward is allowed freedom to float around in the final third and make incisive late runs into the penalty box. Bayern often deploy she in the space behind the striker, but she is vital in Bayern's high pressing system and consistently provides threat in the box.

The defending champions narrowly missed out on a top-four finish and will have to play in the playoffs to reach the quarterfinals. The Gunners were a bit lackluster, but Mead stood out with her consistent and influential performances from the right flank. She picked up a goal contribution in all but one game, finishing with three goals and three assists.

Her assist after coming on against Real Madrid helped Arsenal complete a vital comeback, while she also scored the only goal in a close contest against FC Twente on matchday five. The 30-year-old created the most chances (10) and attempted the most tackles (15) for her team, while manager Renee Slegers allowed her to drift centrally and influence play.