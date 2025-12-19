Open Extended Reactions

Every Friday, I pick the best or most exciting games not to be missed in the world of football each weekend. From derbies to top-of-the-table clashes, relegation six-pointers to world-class players facing each other or other interesting tactical battles, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This week, we take you to England, Italy, Spain, France and Morocco for the start of a huge tournament, a potential record, some cup magic and some big-boy clashes!

English giants looking for form

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

Premier League, Matchday 17

Kickoff: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMT

Considering the current form of each team, this is not as big of a game as we would have liked, but it is still Tottenham against Liverpool, two huge clubs in the Premier League looking for form and consistency. The visitors said goodbye to Mohamed Salah (for now) after the win against Brighton & Hove Albion last week, but they are still looking for the right formula. What system is Arne Slot going to play? With who in it? How well will the Reds perform?

To be fair, the questions are similar for Thomas Frank, whose Spurs side was battered by Nottingham Forest last weekend (3-0). It was embarrassing defeat in the sense that Tottenham did absolutely nothing with the ball. Frank has been unable so far to build anything attacking wise, and it is a massive problems. Will Spurs play in transition against Liverpool? It is their best chance as that's all they know to do. The manager will have to pick the right players for it, though, after messing up a few starting lineups already recently.

MY PREDICTION: Tottenham 1, Liverpool 2. Liverpool will take advantage of Tottenham's average home form this season in the league.

Can Mbappé make Madrid history?

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla

LaLiga, Matchday 17

Kickoff: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

The only reason this game is interesting is because of the possibility for Kylian Mbappé to write his name in the (heavy and full) Real Madrid history book. Yes, Xabi Alonso is still very much under pressure. Yes, a loss on Saturday could lead to the sack for him, but all eyes will be on Mbappé. One more goal and he will equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record of the most goals scored in a calendar year for Real Madrid with 59, back in 2013. If he netted a brace against Sevilla, the Parisian would reach 60 and overtake his idol.

Can Kylian Mbappé eclipse the mark set by Cristiano Ronaldo and score the most goals for Real Madrid in a calendar year? Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It would be an incredible achievement for Mbappé. He is obsessed with records, and especially when he can best Ronaldo.

MY PREDICTION: Real Madrid 3, Sevilla 0. Mbappé will do it. He will score twice to break a new record and lead Real Madrid to a win to finish the year.

A top-four clash in Italy

Juventus vs. AS Roma

Serie A, Matchday 16

Kickoff: Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

Another weekend and another big clash between two heavyweights of Serie A. Juve vs. Roma in Turin is fifth vs. fourth with only four points separating the two teams in the table. Both of them had massive 1-0 victories last weekend, on Sunday away at Bologna for Luciano Spalletti's Bianconeri, and on Monday against Como for Gian Piero Gasperini's capital club.

After a heavy schedule in the past few weeks full of European fixtures, this is the last game before the Christmas break, and both have to win. Roma are only three points behind league-leading Inter Milan while Juve are a further four points behind in fourth. Getting three points against a solid Roma team would be huge for Spalletti.

MY PREDICTION: Juventus 1, Roma 1. I can't see any winner in this one. I would love a super-attacking and exciting encounter, but I think it will be tight and cagey.

Morocco kick off AFCON with high expectations

Morocco vs. Comoros

Africa Cup of Nations, group stage

Kickoff: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. GMT

This is the opening game of the most anticipated AFCON in a very long time. Morocco kick things in on home soil on Sunday, and the whole country is buzzing. Morocco want to host the greatest-ever Africa Cup of Nations and hope for a first win for their Atlas Lions since 1976.

Walid Regragui has been doing an amazing job with this team, reaching the semifinals of the last FIFA World Cup, breaking the record of the most successive wins, and now it's the biggest challenge of his managerial career. Win AFCON on home soil and he and his players will become living legends in Morocco.

MY PREDICTION: Morocco 2, Comoros 0. Morocco will start their AFCON with a convincing and comfortable win in against one of the smallest sides of the tournament.

The magic of the cup travels 4,350 miles

AS Gosier vs. Lorient

Coupe de France, round of 64

Kickoff: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. GMT

The Coupe de France always offers some exotic ties due to the fact that some teams come from the overseas French territories. AS Gosier, from Guadeloupe in the French Caribbean islands, is the last side still in the competition. They are located almost 4,350 miles away from Lorient, who they face in this round.

It's an incredible occasion for the amateurs islanders. They arrived in Paris, where their "home" game will be played, a week ago. They have been training at Clairefontaine, like the France team trains during international breaks, where they're also staying to be ready for the biggest game in the club history. AS Gosier play in the equivalent of the sixth tier of French football. Their star player is Claudio Beauvoir, the former Guingamp, Lyon, Celta Vigo and Leganes forward who had a good career and is now enjoying, at 37, playing with his mates.

On paper, Gosier have no chance against Ligue 1 side Lorient. They are fighting in the top flight to stay up, which is their priority, and they know how tricky this game is. The whole stadium will be full of support for Gosier and for the magic of the cup.

MY PREDICTION: Gosier 1, Lorient 2. AS Gosier will be proud of their performance, but in the end, Lorient will be too strong for them.