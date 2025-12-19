AFCON's 15 potential surprise packages and breakout stars

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens share their picks for the AFCON favourites ahead of the tournament kicking off this weekend. (1:23)

Ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, ESPN have already profiled the wonderkids to keep tabs on at the tournament, the players who could use the competition to secure a transfer in 2026, and the forgotten names about who, fans can get dewey eyed when watching in action again in Morocco.

But what about those players who could prove to be the tournament surprise packages, those talents who could take their reputation and standing to a new level over the coming month, who have the potential to shape the competition for their sides and prove eye-catching contributors to Africa's showpiece tournament?

Here are 15 potential breakout stars and surprise packages to keep tabs on over the next four weeks.

Jean-Philippe Krasso will be determined to succeed during Ivory Coast's title defence. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Whether or not Sébastien Haller overcomes his last-minute injury setback to participate in the Nations Cup for the defending champions, expect Krasso to lead the line for the Ivory Coast, as he did at the last AFCON.

He's struggling for goals in Ligue 1 this season, with two in 16 for Paris FC, but given the immense creative talent he'll have around him in the Elephants' squad, as well as his physical presence, aggression and smart movement, he could prove an able line-leader for Emerse Fae's side.

Denis Bouanga could have a big impact on Gabon's AFCON campaign. SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images

Among the most watchable African players in the world today, Bouanga made his debut at the 2017 Nations Cup on home soil, but is arguably reaching his peak for Gabon, notably scoring eight during the Panthers' World Cup qualifying group stage.

At club level, he's won both the MLS and CONCACAF Champions League Golden Boots since joining Los Angeles FC, for whom only two players in history have scored more. Only Lionel Messi averaged more completed dribbles per match in Major League Soccer this season.

The top scorer in Africa's World Cup qualifying campaign, Amoura scored 10 goals for Algeria as they cruised to next year's showpiece, and has 11 goals in seven international outings so far in 2025.

He demonstrated little of his immense goalscoring potential while with Swiss side Lugano, but 18 goals for Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023-24 caught the attention of Wolfsburg.

Amoura ought to be considered among the genuine contenders for the AFCON Golden Boot.

The Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper has already made his name for himself at the Nations Cup, having twice been named Man of the Match at the last AFCON, as the Nzalang Nacional held Nigeria 1-1 before defeating hosts (and eventual champions) Ivory Coast 4-0 in Abidjan.

Previously, as a 20-year-old, he was the outstanding player in 2022, making two saves in the shootout as the Equatoguineans defeated Mali in the Last 16 following a 0-0 draw. He's currently on loan with FC Andorra from Alaves, having featured 11 times in La Liga over recent seasons.

Set to provide attacking thrust and an extra dimension to Burkina Faso's offence from rightback, Kabore is the kind of talent who could ensure the Stallions become genuine contenders at the AFCON.

Still on the books of Manchester City - despite not playing for his parent club following his arrival in 2020 - the 24-year-old has been on loan at seven different clubs in six different countries, and is currently with Championship side Wrexham.

6. Ryan Alebiosu

Another Championship rightback set to contest the Nations Cup, Alebiosu was one of six uncapped players named in Eric Chelle's Nigeria squad and could be a beneficiary of Ola Aina's injury setback.

An Arsenal academy product, the Londoner signed for Blackburn Rovers this year following a spell in Belgium, and if trusted to start on the right, could allow the Super Eagles to move Zaidu Sanusi over to his favourite leftback position.

One of several big-game players on this list, Mayele scored the winning goal for Egyptian new boys Pyramids as they defeated ZED FC in the Egyptian Cup final in 2024 to win their first ever honour, before repeating the feat in the CAF Champions League final earlier this year as Mamelodi Sundowns were defeated.

Just ask Tanzania's Simba SC, fierce rivals of his former employers, Young Africans, how lethal the 31-year-old striker can be in the biggest matches. DR Congo's AFCON opponents ought to beware.

Another familiar face from Pyramids' Champions League success earlier this year, the 24-year-old came through the ranks at the Cairene giants, becoming a darling of the new Egyptian football heavyweight, before sealing a move to the United Arab Emirates and Al Jazira earlier this year.

Adel, who excels as a left-sided forward, cutting in on his right foot, will be hoping to repeat his tournament impact from the 2024 Olympics, where he scored three as Egypt reached the semis.

Arguably the most accomplished player on this list, Saibari has been among the outstanding players in the Eredivisie so far this season, with nine goals and four assists in 16 league outings to date.

As well as two strikes in the Champions League, he regularly looks a cut above PSV Eindhoven's opponents, whether operating as a direct support for a central striker, or in a deeper role.

Saibari's emergence means that Morocco are unlikely to feel the absence of Hakim Ziyech too starkly, and this could be where the 24-year-old establishes himself as a continental superstar.

London-born leftback who came through Bournemouth's academy and played 19 Premier League outings for the Cherries under Gary O'Neil in 2022-23 before moving to Udinese on a free transfer.

He was part of Zimbabwe's squad at the last Nations Cup, but reaches this tournament at a different stage of his career. His stamina and improving crossing accuracy should help him offer a threat for the Warriors in Morocco.

11. Meschak Elia

The diminutive forward burst onto the scene at the 2016 African Nations Championship, scoring four goals as the DR Congo won the title, and then starred at the 2023 Nations Cup, notably opening the scoring in the Last 16 against Egypt as the Leopards dumped out the seven-time winners.

More recently, Alanyaspor's Elia scored the equaliser in the CAF World Cup qualifying playoff final against Nigeria to keep Sebastien Desabre's side alive in the tie - and ultimately take them one step closer to the World Cup.

Whether it's scoring vital goals or buzzing around and working the channels, Elia should be an enjoyable watch in Morocco.

Could the 22-year-old be the man to fire Uganda into the AFCON knockout stage for the first time since 2019 when he takes to the field for his first Nations Cup?

Certainly, the former KCCA FC man is entering the tournament on the back of an excellent goalscoring run with Vardar in North Macedonia - he currently has 12 goals in 13 league outings this season, while also netting three in four UEFA Conference League qualification matches.

It's already the best goalscoring season of his career, and the youngster should be full of confidence as he prepares for the AFCON.

The 22-year-old played his part in an AFCON classic at the last edition of the Nations Cup, opening the scoring in that remarkable quarterfinal against hosts Ivory Coast, but will be an even more fearsome prospect this time around.

Now with Fenerbahce after excelling with Red Bull Salzburg, he scored three during the World Cup qualification campaign, and should be an exciting, pacy component to the Eagles' menacing frontline.

Once one of the brightest wonderkids in Africa, Zito made the move to Europe but hasn't yet become the continental superstar that many people expected him to become. Will that happen at the Nations Cup?

Surely, his pace and directness will give Angola a fighting chance of escaping Group B, although Cagliari fans will point to how frustrating and inconsistent the 23-year-old can be.

A new addition to the squad since the Comoros' last Nations Cup performance in 2023, Said has learned his trade in French football, tasting Ligue 1 with Brest before truly consolidating his career in the second tier.

He scored the Goal of the Season for ESTAC Troyes last term, being rewarded with a move to Standard Liege, although his winner away in Tunisia during qualification ultimately took the islanders to the AFCON atop Group A.

Honourable Mentions

Jim Allevinah (Gabon), Samy Moutoussamy (DR Congo), Tim Awany (Uganda), Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria), Gaoussou Diarra (Mali), Anis Hadj Moussa (Algeria), Hamza Igamane (Morocco), Junior Olaitan (Benin).