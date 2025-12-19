The Seahawks level the score after AJ Barner brings down Sam Darnold's pass for a touchdown, then upon review they convert a wild two-point conversion. (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Rams coach Sean McVay questioned a crucial 2-point conversion that allowed the Seahawks to tie Thursday night's score midway through the fourth quarter, saying afterward he had "never quite seen anything like what happened."

After the Seahawks scored a touchdown with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter, they attempted a 2-point try. Jared Verse tipped a Sam Darnold pass attempt that fell to the ground, apparently incomplete, and it was ruled that the conversion failed.

However, as the Seahawks were lined up to kick off, replay review concluded that Darnold had attempted a backward pass and that Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet recovered the loose ball in the end zone. The call on the field was reversed, tying the score and eventually sending the game to overtime.

"Very interesting," McVay said after the Rams lost 38-37. "Didn't get a clear explanation of everything that went on just because of some of the timing of it.

"I've never seen anything or never been a part of anything like that. And I've grown up around this game. I'm not making excuses. We don't do that. I don't believe in that. It doesn't move us forward, but we do want clarity and an understanding of the things that we can do to minimize that when we rejected the 2-point conversion."

The reversal was questioned by Rams players after the game, too.

Receiver Puka Nacua tweeted minutes after it ended: "Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol."

When asked what he was referencing in his tweet, Nacua added: "Just the opportunities that we didn't take advantage of. Some of the moments that we put in the officials' hands just felt like we could have executed to not put ourselves in those situations."

When asked what moments felt like they were in the hands of the officials, Nacua, who finished with 12 catches for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns, mentioned the 2-point try.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for 457 yards and three touchdowns, said he wants to know the rule because he "didn't think you were allowed to advance a fumble" in that situation.

Defensive captain Kobie Turner said he was surprised the call was overturned because of the timing of it.

"Yeah, I'm not going to lie, I was shook," Turner said. "Definitely shook. Because it had already gotten to the kickoff phase."