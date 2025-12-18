Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland is facing surgery on his left foot for the second time in as many years, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Bland is seeking a second opinion, and no surgery has been scheduled yet. Even if Bland does not require surgery, he likely will end up on injured reserve with three games to play. He has not practiced this week.

Bland missed 10 games last season after undergoing surgery on his fifth metatarsal in August 2024.

During training camp, Bland signed a four-year extension worth $92 million that included a $22 million signing bonus.

Bland missed two games earlier this season with a bruise to his right foot. In 12 games this year, he has been credited with 46 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback pressures, 6 pass breakups and 1 interception. He returned the interception 68 yards for a touchdown in the Oct. 19 win vs. the Washington Commanders, giving him six return TDs for his career.

In 2023, Bland set an NFL record with five interception returns for a touchdown and had a league-best nine picks, which led to him being named a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler. As a rookie in 2022, he led the Cowboys with five interceptions.

With Bland's impending absence, the Cowboys could look to activate another All-Pro cornerback, Trevon Diggs, off injured reserve. His practice window is set to close Saturday.

Diggs has not played since Oct. 12 after suffering a concussion in an at-home accident. Two weeks later, he was placed on injured reserve with a right knee issue. Last week, he said he expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings but was not added to the 53-man roster.

"Diggs has been good [in practice]," defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. "Last week, we talked about the preparation and the focus and all those things and consistency. That's been better this week. He's been doing a good job so far this week."