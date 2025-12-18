With the fantasy football semifinals rolling this weekend, and the majority of managers already looking ahead to the 2026 season, let's take some time to talk dynasty formats and potential targets.
Remember, with dynasty leagues, we need to focus on talent or skill sets/traits, but we also need to discuss the player's role, which leads us into opportunity. The usage matters. So does the potential upside based on offensive deployment.
Now, there is a sense of speculation with some of the players I selected, but that's also expected at this point of the season, especially for teams that will be hiring a new head coach. But I have studied the tape, and there are numbers here that point to positive trends for next season and beyond.
So, let's dive into this with eight targets to put on your dynasty radar, in no particular order.
Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints
Shough has posted 17 or more points in four of his six pro starts, and he's completing almost 70% of his throws. I really like what I'm seeing on tape from the rookie in Kellen Moore's offense.
Shough is a rhythm passer from the pocket, with the arm to deliver high-RPM throws on in-breaking concepts. He reads it quickly, too. Shough can also create off schedule, and he has the ball-carrier toughness and movement skills to produce on designed carries. There's a dual-threat element here, as Shough has at least six carries in four straight games.
Yes, there is still work to be done on the roster construction (or rebuild) in New Orleans. I get that. But if the Saints can add more pieces this offseason and build around Shough, don't be surprised if he's a fringe QB1 next season.
Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Wilson's recent run of production with Jacoby Brissett under center should open some eyes regarding his future value in dynasty formats. Wilson is averaging 23.1 PPG over his past five games, scoring 33 or more points twice.
Plus, with Marvin Harrison Jr. sidelined, Wilson has seen a major bump in volume over this stretch (13.4 targets per game), which has showcased his complete receiving profile. More than just a possession target, Wilson can get loose at every level of the field. He's a good football player.
Now, while the Cardinals will most likely move on from Kyler Murray this offseason, there are a lot of moving parts here. The team could draft a quarterback to develop behind Brissett. Harrison is still going to get every opportunity to play a top role for this franchise, too. He's a first-rounder. That's how it goes. And we can't forget about the volume for tight end Trey McBride. He's the best pass-catching tight end in the league.
But I'm not going to ignore Wilson's production, which has become a real trend in Arizona. That's why I'm betting on his talent to carve out a sustained role in 2026 and beyond.
Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Corum has emerged in the Rams' offense, averaging 17.8 PPG over his past three outings with double-digit carries in two. Sure, this can be viewed as Sean McVay reducing the workload for top running back Kyren Williams. And I can understand that, as this club is preparing for a postseason run. It adds up.
But the tape also tells us Corum has more juice than Williams as a ball carrier. That's the north/south burst, plus the lateral quickness to dart through open daylight. Corum has nine rushes of 10 or more yards in his past three games and four touchdowns. And he runs behind his pads, which leads to hidden yards.
Remember, McVay's system does create rushing production. It's one of league's best. And Williams, in my opinion, is a scheme-dependent runner. The point here? Corum has more traits, more upside in L.A., and I see him as the eventual replacement for Williams, playing a volume role for McVay.
Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans
I've talked about Higgins since the draft back in April. It's the frame, the length, the ball skills. Matchup tools that lead to more opportunity in the league. He can separate and make himself available to the quarterback, too. That's on the tape. Real upside.
Higgins has also shown more signs of positive development and production over the second half of the season, posting four games of double-digit numbers since Week 8 and securing three touchdown grabs.
We all know Nico Collins is the top target for C.J. Stroud in Houston, but with Higgins' formation flexibility and the isolation matchups he can create as the backside X, he can lock down that No. 2 role. And I'm in for that.
Theo Johnson, TE, New York Giants
The Giants have been a mess this season. The coaching change, the injuries, you name it. And this transition will continue into the offseason. However, Johnson has the skill set to post future TE1 numbers with Jaxson Dart throwing the ball.
Johnson has seven games of double-digit production this season, with five or more targets in eight games. He's a big body in the route tree, with the ability to work the middle of the field or win outside matchups. And he's a rugged mover after the catch. Just get him the ball.
Sure, coaching matters. So does the offensive system. And those are unknowns right now as we look ahead to the 2026 season for the Giants. However, based on what I'm seeing on the tape, Johnson can be a weekly fantasy starter, given his traits and anticipated usage.
Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears
Burden's usage has increased in Ben Johnson's offense (20.8 routes run per game over the past five), plus he has the traits to produce on schemed touches (screens, fly sweeps, etc.).
A dynamic and sudden mover after the catch, in a system that creates three-level route deployment, Burden has playmaking upside in Chicago. We've seen flashes of that, too, especially in Burden's past two games (combined 10 receptions on 13 targets, 151 yards receiving).
If Chicago were to move on from DJ Moore in 2026, or if Burden simply jumps him on the depth chart, Burden would be in a position to produce WR2 numbers in a pass game that continues to develop with quarterback Caleb Williams. The arrow is pointing up for Burden.
Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos
Bryant, who is working through a hamstring injury right now, has the talent and versatility to play a viable role in Sean Payton's offense. The body control on the boundary checks out here, as does his ability to make catches in heavy traffic. And I'm all-in on the ball skills, going back to his college tape at Illinois.
Over his past six games, Bryant is averaging 8.2 PPG, with 12 or more points in two of them. And he has seen a recent uptick in volume, averaging 6.0 targets in his past three games played. Yes, the numbers don't pop here, but in this offense, Bryant can operate out of the slot (53 routes run from the slot in his past three games), and that's a critical position in Payton's passing game. I see Bryant as a potential high-floor player in the lineup.
Gunnar Helm, TE, Tennessee Titans
Don't sleep on Helm as a dynasty target. Yes, the Titans will hire a new coach, playcaller, etc. But the recent production and his three-level deployment are a fit for quarterback Cam Ward in Tennessee.
Helm has 11 or more points in two of his past four games, with at least four receptions in three. He can run the middle of the field on sit routes and crossers, release late as an underneath outlet with very good after-the-catch ability, and we saw him stretch the field on his 34-yard touchdown reception versus the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday.
With No. 1 tight end Chig Okonkwo scheduled to hit free agency this spring, the door is open for Helm to play an elevated role next season. And he has the receiving skill set to become a prime target for Ward.