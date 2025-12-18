Open Extended Reactions

With the fantasy football semifinals rolling this weekend, and the majority of managers already looking ahead to the 2026 season, let's take some time to talk dynasty formats and potential targets.

Remember, with dynasty leagues, we need to focus on talent or skill sets/traits, but we also need to discuss the player's role, which leads us into opportunity. The usage matters. So does the potential upside based on offensive deployment.

Now, there is a sense of speculation with some of the players I selected, but that's also expected at this point of the season, especially for teams that will be hiring a new head coach. But I have studied the tape, and there are numbers here that point to positive trends for next season and beyond.

So, let's dive into this with eight targets to put on your dynasty radar, in no particular order.

Tyler Shough has made a nice first impression as a passer and has been effective with his legs as well. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Shough has posted 17 or more points in four of his six pro starts, and he's completing almost 70% of his throws. I really like what I'm seeing on tape from the rookie in Kellen Moore's offense.

Shough is a rhythm passer from the pocket, with the arm to deliver high-RPM throws on in-breaking concepts. He reads it quickly, too. Shough can also create off schedule, and he has the ball-carrier toughness and movement skills to produce on designed carries. There's a dual-threat element here, as Shough has at least six carries in four straight games.

Yes, there is still work to be done on the roster construction (or rebuild) in New Orleans. I get that. But if the Saints can add more pieces this offseason and build around Shough, don't be surprised if he's a fringe QB1 next season.

Wilson's recent run of production with Jacoby Brissett under center should open some eyes regarding his future value in dynasty formats. Wilson is averaging 23.1 PPG over his past five games, scoring 33 or more points twice.

Plus, with Marvin Harrison Jr. sidelined, Wilson has seen a major bump in volume over this stretch (13.4 targets per game), which has showcased his complete receiving profile. More than just a possession target, Wilson can get loose at every level of the field. He's a good football player.

Now, while the Cardinals will most likely move on from Kyler Murray this offseason, there are a lot of moving parts here. The team could draft a quarterback to develop behind Brissett. Harrison is still going to get every opportunity to play a top role for this franchise, too. He's a first-rounder. That's how it goes. And we can't forget about the volume for tight end Trey McBride. He's the best pass-catching tight end in the league.

But I'm not going to ignore Wilson's production, which has become a real trend in Arizona. That's why I'm betting on his talent to carve out a sustained role in 2026 and beyond.

Blake Corum has the talent and upside to emerge as the heir apparent to Kyren Williams in Los Angeles. Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images

Corum has emerged in the Rams' offense, averaging 17.8 PPG over his past three outings with double-digit carries in two. Sure, this can be viewed as Sean McVay reducing the workload for top running back Kyren Williams. And I can understand that, as this club is preparing for a postseason run. It adds up.

But the tape also tells us Corum has more juice than Williams as a ball carrier. That's the north/south burst, plus the lateral quickness to dart through open daylight. Corum has nine rushes of 10 or more yards in his past three games and four touchdowns. And he runs behind his pads, which leads to hidden yards.

Remember, McVay's system does create rushing production. It's one of league's best. And Williams, in my opinion, is a scheme-dependent runner. The point here? Corum has more traits, more upside in L.A., and I see him as the eventual replacement for Williams, playing a volume role for McVay.

I've talked about Higgins since the draft back in April. It's the frame, the length, the ball skills. Matchup tools that lead to more opportunity in the league. He can separate and make himself available to the quarterback, too. That's on the tape. Real upside.

Higgins has also shown more signs of positive development and production over the second half of the season, posting four games of double-digit numbers since Week 8 and securing three touchdown grabs.

We all know Nico Collins is the top target for C.J. Stroud in Houston, but with Higgins' formation flexibility and the isolation matchups he can create as the backside X, he can lock down that No. 2 role. And I'm in for that.

The Giants have been a mess this season. The coaching change, the injuries, you name it. And this transition will continue into the offseason. However, Johnson has the skill set to post future TE1 numbers with Jaxson Dart throwing the ball.