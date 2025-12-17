Liz Loza breaks down Bo Nix's fantasy performance in Week 15 and why fantasy managers can rely on him at quarterback in Week 16. (0:45)

If you haven't watched John Cena's final match yet, get thee to a device and lock in for the WWE's Saturday Night Main Event from this past weekend.

The spectacle was epic. The crowd became its own character. The ending was ... perfect.

Full disclosure, I am not a pro wrestling superfan -- though the Miz and I were neighbors back in the day -- nor do I follow the ins and outs of every Gauntlet or Rumble. Still, the spectacle of the ring and the vibrant characters that bring it to life loom large over the zeitgeist. It's a testament to brilliant marketing, engaging storytelling and continued commitment to craft.

Cena put on a heck of a show. He may not have leapt from the top rope with the same spring he did 20 years ago, but his dedication to the sports and entertainment of it all was gripping. Neither his passion nor his appreciation for both the facts and feelings of his final professional tilt waned. It was palpable. So much so that I am, 24 hours later, still mulling its sleeper holds and standing ovations.

Fans might object to the result of the clash. Either way, though, a conclusion was inevitable. The finality of Cena's wrestling career is why so many people tuned in. The end of an era, if you will. We don't get to write how something finishes. We do, however, get to bask in the glory of the story. Cena walked away seemingly grateful, content and accomplished. May we all be so lucky.

And I'm not so sure Cena eschews the ring forever. Even Philip Rivers couldn't resist the allure of a comeback. While his 6.3 fantasy points didn't move any needles, his presence did provide enough stability to grant Jonathan Taylor a top-20 positional fantasy finish in a difficult road matchup. Not as dramatically, Tony Pollard also snapped back to form, clearing double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back weeks, suggesting he's ready to begin a new chapter. And no player in fantasy is pulling off a more fantastic "heel to hero" transition than Kyle Pitts Sr..

Each of these examples is equal parts surprising and impactful. Whether we want to admit it or not, the variance of our game is what makes it so fun and why we keep dutifully returning. Winning is, obviously, paramount. But satisfaction remains key.

So, set your lineups with Five Knuckle Shuffle gusto. Make sure your opponent absolutely sees you. And log off knowing that you left it all on the mat.

The game scripts that could produce playoff heroes

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos: Nix may not be a perfect passer, but he has yet to back down from a fight. The second-year signal-caller bravely battled the Packers' formidable defense, upsetting Green Bay 34-26 on Sunday. Nix's four touchdown passes gave the 25-year-old the third-most outings of four passing scores in franchise history, surpassing Jake Plummer and trailing only Peyton Manning and John Elway. Nix additionally finished as fantasy's QB2 in Week 15, amassing 29 fantasy points.

Bo Nix Home/Road Splits Home Road FPPG 20.5 16.5 YPA 6.8 6.1 Pass TD 14 9 Rush TD 3 1

He draws another seemingly tough matchup versus Jacksonville in Week 16. Were Nix playing on the road, I'd be more bearish, but the Oregon product has proven to be a winner at Mile High. Not only have the Broncos' only two losses come while away, Nix's home/road splits prove illuminating for fantasy purposes.

Furthermore, the Jaguars' defense hasn't been as stout versus QBs as recent numbers imply. Jacksonville has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. While Anthony Campanile's unit has held the last three QBs faced to fewer than 11 fantasy points, those signal-callers were all rookies: Cam Ward, Riley Leonard and Brady Cook. Nix -- who ranks inside the top 10 at the position in pass attempts (504), passing yards (3,256), passing scores (23), rushing TDs (4) and fantasy points per game (18.5) -- projects as a top-15 fantasy option this Sunday. I'd consider starting him ahead of either Dak Prescott or even a red-hot Matthew Stafford.

Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: Hampton and Kimani Vidal remain a tag team, but the rookie's stock is trending up. Hampton has registered at least 15 touches in both games since returning from injury. His snap rate additionally jumped from 31% in Week 14 to 37% in Week 15. While Vidal has run more routes, he's also been used as a pass blocker in 89% of instances in which Greg Roman has opted to employ a running back as a blocker. Given the injuries to the Bolts' offensive line, that doesn't figure to change.

Those numbers also suggest that when Hampton takes the field, he's meant to touch the ball. This is likely because Hampton has emerged as the more explosive and efficient option, averaging 5.0 yards per touch (RB18) to Vidal's 4.7 (RB32). He figures to gather plenty of opportunities as Los Angeles attempts to play keep away in Dallas this weekend.

Additionally, the Cowboys have been generous to opposing running backs, allowing the ninth-most fantasy points over the last four weeks and the sixth-most fantasy points per game to the position on the season. With Quinnen Williams in concussion protocol, those numbers could sway in the Chargers' favor. Regardless, Hampton should satisfy investors seeking RB2 numbers this Sunday. You didn't stash him this long not to roll him out in a big moment.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns: Chicago put the squash on Cleveland, forcing the Browns to punt on the offense's first six drives last Sunday. With game script out the window early, Judkins' volume dried up fast. Prior to last week's pummeling, however, the Ohio State product averaged 19 touches per contest. He's also recorded three catches in two of his last three outings. With Dylan Sampson nursing a calf injury, Judkins could continue to see extended work as a pass catcher.

From facing a stacked front for 12% of his carries (which has contributed to an underwhelming 3.9 yards per touch) to entering the week as 10-point home dogs against Buffalo, the obstacles ahead of Judkins loom large. Still, the matchup allows for wiggle room (literally). The Bills have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game (26.1) to running backs. In fact, five different ball carriers have posted 29 or more fantasy points versus Bobby Babich's unit (De'Von Achane, Bijan Robinson, Derrick Henry, TreVeyon Henderson and Sean Tucker) and three of those backs did so in losses (Henderson, Robinson and Achane). Additionally, volume remains king.

Those backs may be attached to more explosive offenses and Judkins may not hit 30 fantasy points, but given that Buffalo has allowed 14 other RBs to manage 10 or more fantasy points over 14 outings, the chances of a Judkins rebound is more probable than merely possible. Between projected volume and the ability to rip off a few long runs (Buffalo's run defense has given up the third-most runs of 20 or more yards, behind the Bengals and the Giants), Judkins figures to post top-15 positional fantasy numbers in Week 16.

DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears: Moore's name may not appear atop the Bears' title card, but he's emerged as the corps' most prolific fantasy producer since the team's Week 5 bye (78.7 FPTS). Coming off a two-TD performance and a 22.9-point fantasy effort, the vet is poised to flirt with top-30 positional fantasy numbers in Week 16. The health of Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) will, obviously, affect Moore's rank. It's worth noting Moore has accumulated four double-digit fantasy efforts (including three games of 20 or more fantasy points), whereas Odunze and Burden have each managed just two such outings over the team's last 10 contests. At the time of writing, both Odunze and Burden have yet to practice ahead of Saturday night's tilt versus Green Bay.

Micah Parsons Effect on Packers D With Without Cmp% Allowed 65% 68% Opp. Passer Rating 89.1 101.4 Defensive EPA Rank 13 23 QB Off-target rate 16% 11% Blitz Rate 19% 25% Pressure Rate 35% 34%

The Packers are dealing with their own injury woes, as All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (ACL) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Parsons' absence only figures to help the Bears' pass catchers, as Green Bay's defense will need to blitz more frequently to achieve a similar pressure rate as they've generated so far, leading to fewer DBs available in coverage. With Caleb Williams being given potentially more time to operate accurately, Moore should draw an increase in opportunities while converting at a more efficient rate. In what's projected to be a closely contested match (Packers -1.5) with massive postseason implications, Williams is likely to rely on a trusted receiver, even more so if Odunze and Burden are sidelined. Moore has the goods. He should get the shots to prove it at home on Saturday.

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Evans Hulked up in his return to action, collecting six balls for over 130 receiving yards (19.2 FPTS, WR11) last Thursday Night. Baker Mayfield immediately locked in on his best playmaker, targeting the veteran wideout a season-high 12 times in his first game back from injury. If that's not evidence of health, trust and grit ... then I don't know what is.

After falling to the Falcons, the stakes are higher than ever in Week 16 for the Bucs, who can secure a spot in the NFL playoffs only by winning the division. Defeating the rival Panthers this Sunday is the first step toward achieving that goal. Interestingly, Evans has recorded eight games of 12 or more targets since 2022 ... and four of those have come when facing Carolina. Additionally, the 32-year-old has averaged 26.2 fantasy points per game (including stat lines of 9-96-0, 8-97-2, 8-118-1, 7-162-1, 10-207-3) over his last six meetings against the Panthers.

While Carolina has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season, it's worth noting that the Panthers' defense has surrendered 28 grabs, 404 receiving yards and three receiving scores to WRs over the squad's last two outings (vs. LAR, @ NO). Evans is, most assuredly, up for the challenge. Start him with WR2 fantasy expectations.

Colby Parkinson, TE, Los Angeles Rams: Parkinson has been on a hot streak, finding the end zone six times over his last six outings. The 26-year-old's production picked up significantly shortly after the Rams' Week 8 bye. The Stanford product has not only led the position in receiving scores (6) since Week 10, he's also drawn 14 red zone targets (the most in the NFL, regardless of position) while averaging 13.5 fantasy points per game (TE4, behind Trey McBride, George Kittle, and Pitts) during that span. He should continue to be relied upon in the red area, particularly with Davante Adams hobbled and Tyler Higbee out again in Week 16.

The matchup also leans in Parkinson's favor. Seattle has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. With the division on the line and given that Seattle is easier to beat through the air than on the ground, Stafford will be keen to toss a few tuddies on Thursday night. Parkinson should nab at least one.

Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts: Warren started the season with a boom, posting seven double-digit fantasy efforts over the Colts' first 10 contests. His numbers have waned, however, since Indy's Week 11 bye, as the rookie has averaged 7.3 fantasy points per game, with just one performance over 10 fantasy points. Volume doesn't appear to have been the issue, as Warren has managed 5.8 targets per contest over his last four outings and 6.4 looks per game on the season.

Those numbers held steady with Rivers under center. In fact, Warren led the team's pass catchers with six looks in Week 15. Rivers has favored the position throughout his career, averaging 7.4 attempts per game to tight ends. That would rank around the ninth-most when comparing to QB averages thus far into 2025. Additionally, Warren's average depth of target improved to 7.2 yards (from 5.5) with the 44-year-old lobbing the ball.

As noted above, Seattle -- the Colts' Week 15 opponent -- has been statistically generous to opposing tight ends, but given Rivers' rust and the Seahawks' propensity towards pressure (fourth-highest pressure rate, 36%), it makes sense that Warren's efficiency underwhelmed. That could change versus San Francisco in Week 16. The 49ers' defense achieves pressure at the lowest rate in the NFL (23%), which should provide Rivers more time to connect with his pass catchers. Additionally, San Francisco's defense can be had over the middle, as evidenced by the eight grabs and 82 receiving yards the squad gave up to Tennessee's tight end duo last Sunday. Warren's ceiling may be capped, but he figures to stay busy enough to manage top-8 positional fantasy numbers and help investors take one more step toward hoisting a championship belt.