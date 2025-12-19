NEW ORLEANS -- Tulane coach Jon Sumrall mourned the death of his father on Friday, a day before the Green Wave make their College Football Playoff debut against Ole Miss.

Sumrall said his father died in his sleep on Thursday night after lengthy health issues. George Sumrall was 77.

"God gave us more time with my dad than we thought we would get," Sumrall said in a message posted on social media. "Dad was a fighter. I learned so much from him ... being a man of faith, grit, hard work, attitude, service and more."

Sumrall said he will always remember how his father was well enough to attend Tulane's 34-21 win over North Texas in the American Athletic Conference championship two weeks ago, and the news conference held at Gainesville, Florida, announcing Sumrall's hiring as Florida's coach.

"He was always there for me and I know he will be watching," said Sumrall, who is staying on as Tulane's coach through the playoffs. He then credited his parents for setting great examples and closed his note by writing, "Love you always Dad!"

Tulane (11-2) travels to face Ole Miss (11-1) at Oxford, Mississippi, with the winner advancing to face No. 2 Georgia at the Sugar Bowl.