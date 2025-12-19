Ohio University cited football coach Brian Smith's romantic relationships, including one he admitted to with a student, as well as an allegation of public intoxication in a letter stating its intent to fire him for cause.

Smith, put on leave Dec. 1, was fired Wednesday for what the university called "serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University." The school did not provide specifics on Smith's misconduct before Thursday.

In the intent to terminate letter, obtained by multiple media outlets through a public records requests, university president Lori Stewart Gonzalez wrote that Smith's "extramarital affairs," including one with an undergraduate student, brought "disrepute, scandal and ridicule," which violated his employment agreement with the school.

Gonzalez also wrote that Smith told athletic director Slade Larscheid that he "carried on an affair" while at the Ohio University Inn, where he could be observed by athletes' families, donors and others connected to the university. Smith had been under contract through the 2029 season and was owed about $2.5 million in remaining salary.

Rex Elliott, Smith's attorney, responded in a letter to Gonzalez, obtained by media outlets through a records requests, and stated that Smith "didn't participate in an extramarital affair and you know it." Elliott added that Smith and his wife separated earlier this year, were going through a divorce and were living apart during the fall. Smith had been living at the OU Inn while looking for permanent housing and had told Larscheid that he saw athletes' families there while with a 41-year-old woman he was seeing at the time, after he broke off the relationship with the Ohio student.

Elliott wrote that Ohio University had no policy prohibiting employees from dating students, and that Smith and a student engaged in a "perfectly appropriate consensual adult relationship that did not violate any OU rule or policy." He said Smith and the student dated for about four months until early November, and that the student was part of the athletic department.

Elliott also responded to Gonzalez citing a reprimand for Smith for consuming alcohol in his office at the school, as a reason for his termination. Gonzalez wrote that the university was aware of a public appearance where Smith "smelled strongly of alcohol" and was "intoxicated in your demeanor." Elliott wrote that Smith has "never been inebriated at an OU event" and that the reprimand and a meeting that occurred around it, which took place in late November, never mentioned other concerns related to Smith's alcohol use. He added that Ohio University serves and encourages alcohol usage at other university-sponsored events and cited examples of faculty and staff drinking in their offices and other campus facilities.

"The reprimand related to coaches toasting in the [football] offices after home victories," Elliott wrote to Gonzalez. "Finally, the coaches were toasting with Bourbon provided by your husband to Coach Smith in his office."

In his letter, sent before Ohio terminated Smith, Elliott said Smith would "vigorously pursue" litigation for wrongful termination if Ohio proceeded to firing him for cause.

Smith went 8-4 is his lone season as Ohio's coach, after being promoted to the role from offensive coordinator. He had been on the football staff since 2022.