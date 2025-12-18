Open Extended Reactions

Quarterback Beau Pribula is on the move again.

Pribula, who spent this season at Missouri after transferring from Penn State, has informed the Tigers' coaching staff that he plans to enter the transfer portal, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Pribula also doesn't play to play for the Tigers (8-4) when they take on No. 19 Virginia (10-3) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 27 (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Pribula, a senior from York, Pennsylvania, helped the Tigers to a 6-1 start this season, with the only loss coming against then-No. 8 Alabama. But then Pribula was hurt early in the third quarter of a 17-10 loss at Vanderbilt on Oct. 25. His left ankle was placed in air cast and trainers carted him off the field.

Doctors determined that Pribula dislocated his ankle but didn't fracture it. He missed two games before returning to play in a 17-6 loss at then-No. 8 Oklahoma. He also played in the Tigers' 31-17 win at Arkansas in their-regular season finale.

In 10 games, Pribula completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,941 yards with 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He also ran for 297 yards with six scores.

Pribula battled Sam Horn for the starting job in training camp, and both quarterbacks were expected to play in the opener. Horn, however, suffered a fractured right leg on his first play of the game in a 61-6 win against FCS program Central Arkansas and missed the rest of the season.

Freshman Matt Zollers ran the offense when Horn and Pribula were sidelined, and head coach Eli Drinkwitz on Thursday said that he would start the Gator Bowl for the Tigers.

Pribula, who was ranked the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, spent his first two seasons at Penn State. He left the Nittany Lions before their CFP first-round game in December 2024 after starter Drew Allar announced he was returning in 2025.

