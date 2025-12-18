Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma State hired Sean Brophy as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Thursday, making him the first member of new coach Eric Morris' offensive staff.

Brophy, 29, follows Morris from North Texas. Morris hired Brophy as the North Texas quarterbacks coach in 2023 and added passing game coordinator to his responsibilities this season.

Morris has been the play caller throughout his head coaching career and has said that will continue at Oklahoma State.

Brophy played quarterback for Morris at Incarnate Word, then worked under him during coaching stops at Incarnate Word, Washington State and North Texas.

This season, North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker led the FBS in yards passing and yards passing per game. He ranked second in passing touchdowns and third in passing efficiency. North Texas reached the American Conference title game and was in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff late in the season.

Morris had already brought in Skyler Cassity from North Texas as his defensive coordinator. Morris also has hired Jordan Malone as defensive backs coach, Ethan Russo as executive director of player personnel, Reggie Johnson as linebackers coach and Julian Wilson as cornerbacks coach.