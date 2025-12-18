Open Extended Reactions

Purdue defensive coordinator Mike Scherer is no longer with the program and will pursue other coaching opportunities, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Scherer, who just completed his first season with the Boilermakers, had worked with Purdue coach Barry Odom previously at UNLV and Arkansas. A former Missouri linebacker, he played for the Tigers when Odom served as defensive coordinator and then head coach.

Scherer left the program voluntarily, according to sources, following a season in which Purdue finished 2-10 and went winless in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers ranked 118th in yards allowed and 115th in points allowed.

As UNLV's defensive coordinator in 2024, Scherer helped lead the Rebels to 11 wins, tying the team record. He was linebackers coach at Arkansas in 2021 and 2022, when Odom served as defensive coordinator.

Purdue is expected to name Scherer's replacement in the coming days, sources said.